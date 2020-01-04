#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Elon Musk defies skeptics, meets Tesla delivery goal; shares hit record

Updated : January 04, 2020 12:23 PM IST

The Silicon Valley carmaker delivered approximately 367,500 vehicles during all of 2019, just meeting the low end of its target to deliver 360,000 to 400,000 vehicles in 2019.
Tesla shares were up as much as 5.5 percent at $454, touching a record high.
