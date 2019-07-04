Economic Survey 2019 is inspired by Gandhiji's Talisman, says CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian

The economic survey prepared by Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian was tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday in the Parliament, a day before the Union budget presentation.

The survey has called for predictable policy actions, consistency in policies, and a period for which the policy should not be changed. Policy certainty is critical for attracting investments from both domestic and foreign investors.

#EcoSurvey2019 is inspired by Gandhiji's Talisman: “…Recall the face of the poorest man [woman], and ask yourself, if the step you contemplate is going to be of any use to him [her],” Subramanian said on his Twitter handle.

“The theme of #EcoSurvey2019 is to enable “shifting gears” to accelerate and sustain a real GDP growth rate of 8 percent and thereby achieve the vision of #Economy5trillion,” Subramanian further stated.