A full dress rehearsal for Aero India 2021, the country's premier aerospace and defence exhibition, was held here on Tuesday with Sarang helicopter and Surya Kiran aircraft taking part in an aerobatic display at the Yelahanka Air Force station.

People watched with awe as the aircraft soared in the sky and performed various manoeuvres mid-air, a day ahead of the 13th edition of the three-day Aero India.

If the Brahmastra formation by the much talked about Dassault Rafale was breathtaking, the Atmanirbhar formation by Light Combat Aircraft, IJT, HTT-40 and Dornier-228 in Arrow shape brought a novelty to the show. There were 12 different formations by various aircraft including Bhim, Dhanush, Rudra, Netra, Tejas Garud and Trishul formation.