The officials have changed the name of the mega event scheduled to be held for US President Donald Trump from ‘Kem Chho Trump’ to ‘Namaste, President Trump,’ reported The Times of India.

The decision to rename the event came as the centre wanted the event to find acceptability across the country, the report said. “The government of India has informed us about the ‘Namaste President Trump’ theme and all campaign materials will be as per the Centre’s directions,” Gujarat chief secretary Anil Mukim was quoted as saying in the report.

In his first official visit to India, Trump will travel to Ahmedabad and New Delhi on February 24 and 25. During his Ahmedabad visit, the US president will take part in a grand roadshow, visit the Sabarmati Ashram and inaugurate the newly built Motera cricket stadium with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Trump will also hold a public rally with Modi at the Sardar Patel Stadium (known as Motera Stadium) in Ahmedabad. The rally is expected to see a massive gathering, reportedly larger than ‘Howdy Modi’ event in the US last year.