Dabur Group has established a ‘Dabur Care Fund for COVID-19’, to protect lives and livelihood, and support those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have earmarked a fund of Rs 21 crore towards relief efforts, helping meet immediate needs of those most affected by this pandemic," the company said in a release.

"Out of this pledged amount, a sum of Rs 11 crores is being contributed to Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation Fund (PM CARES Fund) by Dabur India Limited and other entities in the group," the release said.