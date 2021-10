Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market cap, reversed the gains it made a day ago and declined 2 percent to trade at $63,000, while analysts questioned the impact on cryptocurrency investment flows.

The buying frenzy after Bitcoin gained mainstream acceptance had lifted it to an intraday high of $67,016. The coin has surged nearly 6 percent in the past seven days reversing a near 50 percent correction earlier this year.

Ether, the number two digital coin, also followed Bitcoin as it declined over 3 percent after rising over 8 percent this week.

Binance Coin also declined 5 percent and Cardano slipped 3 percent. Meanwhile, Solana continued its upward climb, rising over 8 percent. The coin has risen over 32 percent in the last seven days. Polkadot, Dogecoin, and Ripple XRP all declined 0.5, 3 and 3.5 percent, respectively.

Also Read | Bitcoin falls from all-time high, as US ETF debut fails to support rally

Cryptocurrency Current market price 24-hour change Bitcoin $63,218 -2.12% Ether $4,140 -0.86% Binance Coin $478 -3.76% Cardano $2.18 -1.33% Tether $1 0.01% Solana $201 10.96% XRP $1.11 -2.46% Polkadot $45 -2.74% USD Coin $1 0.02% Dogecoin $0.24 -2.41%

On Thursday, the crypto market's total market cap - the barometer of the overall health of crypto market - declined 1.5 percent to $2.58 trillion. Meanwhile, Bitcoin’s dominance in the market decreased by over half a percent to 45.98 percent.

B. Top crypto news updates

Bitcoin a hedge against inflation, says JPMorgan

A strategist from JPMorgan said Thursday while Bitcoin's recent rally to $67,000 may have been aided by the launch of Bitcoin futures ETF, its perception as a hedge against inflation is a bigger factor. Nikolas Panigirtzoglou of JPMorgan said he has observed a shift from gold ETFs to Bitcoin funds since September.

Peter Thiel may have a clue about Satoshi Nakamoto

Satoshi Nakamoto is Bitcoin's pseudonymous creator who disappeared in 2009. And Paypal cofounder Peter Thiel believes he may have a clue on how to find Nakamoto. He said in February 2000, roughly 200 people met to promote a new currency system that could challenge central banks. E-gold was one such currency. Thiel believes Nakamoto was a part of those 200 people.

Walmart allowing some shoppers to buy bitcoin at Coinstar kiosks