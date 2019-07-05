In association with
10 things you need to know before the opening bell
Asian shares near two-month highs ahead of US payrolls
Oil prices edge down, pressured by US supply
Rupee gains 39 paise to 68.50 a US dollar ahead of budget
Crude oil prices fall as global growth fears weigh

Updated : July 05, 2019 07:16 AM IST

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 1.1 percent at $56.71 per barrel by 0042 GMT.
Front-month Brent crude futures were down 0.1 percent at $63.23 per barrel, after closing down 0.8 percent on Thursday.
The US Energy Information Administration on Wednesday reported a weekly decline of 1.1 million barrels in crude stocks, much smaller than the 5 million barrel draw reported by the American Petroleum Institute earlier in the week. That suggests oil demand in the United States, the world’s biggest crude consumer, could be slowing amid signs of a weakening economy.
