Credit Suisse hails cost discipline as net profit jumps 45%
Updated : July 31, 2019 02:42 PM IST
Switzerland's second-biggest bank raised earnings 45 percent in the second quarter through June, well beyond expectations, as costs continued to come down half a year after it wrapped up a three-year overhaul.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more