COVID: UK PM Boris Johnson cancels visit to India; will speak to PM Modi later in the month

Updated : April 19, 2021 02:41 PM IST

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson canceled his visit to India, which was to begin next Sunday amid a continuous surge in new COVID cases in the country.
According to a statement from both countries’ governments, Johnson and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak later this month regarding future bilateral plans and remain in regular contact.
Published : April 19, 2021 02:41 PM IST

