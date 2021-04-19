COVID: UK PM Boris Johnson cancels visit to India; will speak to PM Modi later in the month
Updated : April 19, 2021 02:41 PM IST
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson canceled his visit to India, which was to begin next Sunday amid a continuous surge in new COVID cases in the country.
According to a statement from both countries’ governments, Johnson and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak later this month regarding future bilateral plans and remain in regular contact.
