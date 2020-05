Pharma major Cipla today said that it has signed a non-exclusive licensing agreement with Gilead Sciences for the manufacturing and distribution of the investigational medicine remdesivir used to treat COVID-19 patients.

Cipla is one of the three Indian companies that have partnered with Gilead for remdesivir, the other two being Jubilant Life Sciences and Hetero Labs.

As part of the agreement, Cipla will be permitted to manufacture the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and finished product, and market it in 127 countries including India and South Africa under Cipla’s own brand name, the company said in its release.

Cipla will receive the manufacturing know-how from Gilead Sciences to manufacture the API and finished product on a commercial scale.

Remdesivir has been issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat COVID-19 patients. The drug has not yet been approved by the USFDA.