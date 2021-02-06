COVID-19 LIVE news and updates: 11,713 new cases, death toll rises to 1.54 lakh

India on Saturday reported 11,713 new COVID-19 cases, 14,488 discharges, and 95 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry. The total cases stand at 1,08,14,304 while the death toll rose to 1,54,918. The overall number of active cases stands at 1,48,590, while 54,16,849 have been vaccinated so far.
Feb 6, 2021
11:05
India has approved the supply of 1 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Cambodia on an urgent basis: Embassy of India in Phnom Penh
Feb 6, 2021
10:06
The number of COVID-19 active cases falls for 30th straight day. It is down 2,870 in the last 24 hours. The single-day testing remains below 10 lakh for 35 consecutive days.
Feb 6, 2021
09:50
Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rises to 1,18,938 as 41 more people test positive for the infection, an official says. The state's COVID-19 death toll remained at 1,077 as now new fatality due to the disease has been reported in the last 24 hours, he says.
Feb 6, 2021
09:34
174 doctors, 116 nurses and 199 healthcare workers have died due to COVID-19 as on February 2: Government
Feb 6, 2021
09:31
A total of 20,06,72,589 samples tested for COVID-19 till February 5. Of these, 7,40,794 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR
Feb 5, 2021
21:49
Feb 5, 2021
21:41
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Mumbai records 415 new COVID-19 cases; 302 recoveries
With the addition of 415 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the tally of infections in Mumbai has reached 3,11,012, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. Apart from this, the toll in the city rose to 11,382, after four more patients died of the infection, the official said. According to the official data, 302 patients were discharged from various treatment facilities, taking the count of recoveries to 2,93,118. The city is now left with 5,597 active cases, the official said, adding that the doubling rate has improved to 550 days. Meanwhile, as many as 5,883 people, including 5,130 healthcare workers and 753 frontline staffers, were given the COVID-19 vaccine at 20 vaccination centres in the city during the day, a civic official said. With this, 68,837 healthcare workers have been inoculated in the city so far, he added.
Feb 5, 2021
21:25
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Over 9,200 people vaccinated on Feb 5 in Delhi
More than 9,200 healthcare workers received COVID-19 vaccine shots in Delhi on Friday in the third week of the inoculation drive, with a turnout of more than 50 per cent. Sources said vaccination will now begin for frontline workers too from Saturday onwards. Frontline workers include, police, civil defence staff, DJB and electricity department employees, among others. Also, the number of scheduled days, from initially being four days -- Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday -- have now been extended to six days a week, Monday-Saturday, they said. After a sluggish start since the exercise was kicked off January 16, the inoculation drive had picked up pace in the last several days. The targeted number for vaccination on February 5 was 18,400, officials said. "Today, 9,216 people were administered coronavirus vaccine and AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) was reported in 12 persons," a senior official of the Delhi Health Department said.
Feb 5, 2021
21:10
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 42,609 beneficiaries vaccinated on Feb 5 in Maharashtra
The Maharashtra government said that it has vaccinated 42,609 beneficiaries on February 5 and met 60 percent of its target. Total 4,32186 people have been administered COVID-19 vaccine in Maharashtra to date. Of the total, just 1 percent, (4382) received Covaxin. Maharashtra has not shared data on the number of severe adverse events or deaths among vaccinated group if any.
Feb 5, 2021
20:55
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Oxford says COVID-19 vaccine with AstraZeneca works against UK variant
AstraZeneca and Oxford University's COVID-19 vaccine has similar efficacy against the British coronavirus variant as it does to the previously circulating variants, the university said on Friday. The variant, first identified in Kent, southern England, is more easily transmissible, prompting many countries to restrict travel to Britain. It also led to a spike in infections that forced a new national lockdown in England last month. That lockdown came as Britain started rolling out the AstraZeneca vaccine. Over 10 million people have received a first dose of either AstraZeneca or Pfizer's shot. Britain had said that it believed the vaccines were effective against variants that are circulating in the UK. "Data from our trials of the ChAdOx1 vaccine in the United Kingdom indicate that the vaccine not only protects against the original pandemic virus, but also protects against the novel variant, B.1.1.7, which caused the surge in disease from the end of 2020 across the UK," said Andrew Pollard, Chief Investigator on the Oxford vaccine trial.
Feb 5, 2021
20:01
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Goa sees 56 COVID-19 cases, 78 recoveries, 1.4k tests
Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 56 and reached 53,773 on Friday, an official said. The day saw no deaths, leaving the toll unchanged at 770, while the discharge of 78 people increased the recovery count to 52,243, he said. The state now has 760 active cases, the official added. With 1,417 samples being examined on Friday, the overall number of tests in Goa went up to 4,59,485. Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 53,773, new cases 56, death toll 770, discharged 52,243, active cases 760, samples tested till date 4,59,485.
Feb 5, 2021
19:05
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Vatican urges UN Security Council meeting on COVID vaccine access
The charity arm of the Vatican and Roman Catholic Church urged the United Nations on Friday to hold a Security Council meeting to designate the equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines as a global security issue. An appeal by two senior Vatican cardinals and the secretary-general of Caritas Internationalis (CI) said rich nations had a moral obligation to see that vaccines reach the poor, refugees and minorities. "(We) call for a Security Council meeting to address the issue of access to the vaccines as a global security problem with firm political decisions based on multilateralism," the appeal text said.
Feb 5, 2021
19:01
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 70 lakh Italians could be fully vaccinated by end-March, says COVID commissioner
If vaccine supplies will be confirmed, seven million Italians could be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of the March, the government's special commissioner Domenico Arcuri said on Friday. Arcuri said the first 249,600 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine will arrive in Italy on Saturday and will be administered from next week, to people up to the age of 55. Pfizer and Moderna doses will be administered in parallel, to those over 80 and most exposed to risks, such as health workers. "Meanwhile, the number of Italians that are fully vaccinated will top 1 million today," he said during a weekly press event. Asked about recent production disruptions and supply cuts, the commissioner said he was waiting for the EU and the vaccine manufacturers to agree over the proposal to transfer part of their production to local sites to increase capacity.
Feb 5, 2021
18:44
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: UK backs CureVac effort to make vaccine for COVID variants
The UK government says it will support a German biopharmaceutical company's effort to develop vaccines to combat new variants of COVID-19, once again backing early-stage research into products meant to control the pandemic. As part of the deal, Tuebingen, Germany-based CureVac will produce the vaccines in the U.K. and supply the government with 50 million doses of shots that gain regulatory approval. The government did not say how much it was investing in the project. The announcement Friday comes as public health officials around the world raise concerns about new virus variants that are more contagious or resistant to existing vaccines. While viruses mutate constantly, most of the changes cause little concern. But scientists are closely tracking these mutations to make sure they quickly identify variants of concern.
Feb 5, 2021
18:42
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 154 fresh cases in Delhi, two deaths reported; positivity rate 0.26%
Delhi recorded 154 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, while the death toll rose to 10,873 with two new fatalities. The fatality count on Friday was same as that on February 2, the lowest in the last 10 months. These new cases came out of the 59,964 tests conducted the previous day. The positivity rate stood at 0.26 per cent, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department. The infection tally in the city stood at over 6.35 lakh and the death toll mounted to 10,873 with two new fatalities, authorities said. The active cases tally on Friday slightly rose to 1,206 from 1,194, according to the bulletin. The total number of tests conducted the previous day, included 37,770 RT-PCR tests and 22,194 rapid antigen tests, the bulletin said. On February 1, the city had recorded three deaths due to COVID-19, which Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had termed the "lowest in the last 10 months". On February 2, the count dropped to two, making it the lowest figures in the last months. On February 3 and 4, the figures were six and seven, respectively.
Feb 5, 2021
18:21
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Norway's Mumbai Consul General praises India's handling of COVID-19
Mumbai: Consul General of Norway in Mumbai Arne Jan Flolo on Friday praised India for managing the COVID-19 pandemic "efficiently" and for producing crores of vaccines for the world, a Raj Bhavan statement said. According to the release, the Consul General called on Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan here. "The Consul General spoke of strengthening relations with India in areas of business, clean energy, maritime studies and tourism," the release said. He also appreciated India for managing the COVID-19 pandemic efficiently and for producing billions of COVID-19 vaccines for the world, the statement said.
Feb 5, 2021
18:17
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Yemen to get first COVID-19 shots by March through COVAX, Saudi could pay for others
Yemen expects a first batch of 2.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses by March through the COVAX vaccine-sharing facility, and Saudi Arabia could separately finance shots for around 50% of the population, agencies involved have said. Six years of war in Yemen have created what the United Nations describes as the world's biggest humanitarian crisis. What little remains of its health system relies on foreign aid. "The government of Yemen has applied to the COVAX initiative to cover the initial needs of 23% of the population of Yemen, about 14 million doses," Philippe Duamelle, UNICEF’s representative in Yemen told Reuters. "A first allocation of 2.3 million doses has been confirmed and should be available by end-February, beginning of March, depending on the suppliers' availability of vaccines."
Feb 5, 2021
18:03
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Odisha reports 97 new COVID-19 cases, one fresh fatality
Odisha's COVID-19 tally mounted to 3,35,466 on Friday as 97 more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the death toll to 1,908, a health department official said. Of the fresh cases, 58 were reported from quarantine centres and 39 detected during contact tracing, he said. Nine districts - Bhadrak, Boudh, Jagatsinghpur, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nayagarh, Nabarangpur and Subarnapur - did not report any fresh case in the last 24 hours. Sundargarh and Cuttack recorded 16 new cases each, followed by Bargarh (12). The coastal state now has 894 active cases. Two districts-Kandhamal and Nabarangpur- have become "COVID free", while Boudh, Bolangir, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Koraput and Malkangiri have active cases in single digits.
Feb 5, 2021
17:37
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: South Africa looks to curb TB infections amid COVID-19 disruptions
South Africa will ramp up home delivery of medicines to patients and expand the use of chest X-rays for tuberculosis (TB) screening in communities as it looks to contain new infections since the COVID-19 pandemic severely disrupted health services, the health minister said on Friday. Designated by the World Health Organization as a high burden country, South Africa registers around 60,000 deaths from TB each year, making it the country's leading infectious disease killer closely intertwined with one of the world's highest rates of HIV/Aids. As COVID-19 pummelled South Africa since first being detected in March last year, many TB clinics in poor communities closed temporarily due to contamination. People were banned from public transport during lockdown restrictions while others stayed indoors for fear of catching the coronavirus.
Feb 5, 2021
17:35
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Rs 39.30 crore spent during April-Dec to convert railway coaches into COVID wards
The Railways spent Rs 39.30 crore during April-December last year to convert its air-conditioned coaches into wards to treat patients with COVID-19 symptoms, the government said on Friday. In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal said 5,601 coaches were converted into COVID-isolation wards by the Indian Railways to facilitate treatment of coronavirus patients. "As per information available, 813 coaches were deployed at different stations as requisitioned by state governments. The total expenditure incurred on conversion of coaches into isolation wards and medical units was Rs 39.30 crore during April 2020 to December 2020," he said. Goyal said zonal divisions of the railways have been advised that COVID-isolation coaches converted from ICF coaches of age profile less than 20 years can be restored back if coaches are needed for operational requirement. There is no requirement of isolation coaches from state governments, he said.
Feb 5, 2021
16:29
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Health Minister says 22 countries want vaccines from India; Speaker thanks scientists
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla thanked scientists on February 5 as Parliament was adjourned following strong objections to the farm laws by Opposition parties. "I would like to thank our scientists. They made such advanced vaccines in a short span of time and made India proud across the world. I hope that they will continue to make their contributions just like this in the future too," Birla said. Earlier, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, "We've received requests for vaccine supply from 22 nations so far. Out of these, supply has already been made to 15 nations - as grant assistance as well as contract doses. 56 lakh doses given as grant assistance & 105 lakh as contracts doses."
The health minister added, "In the Union Budget, Rs 35,000 crores has been allocated for vaccination and saving people's lives. The Minister has also said that the amount will be increased if needed."
— Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla #COVID19
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 5 million beneficiaries vaccinated against COVID-19
Nearly 5 million (50 lakh) beneficiaries have been inoculated under the countrywide COVID-19 vaccination exercise, while India's total active cases have dropped to1.51 lakh, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. India's total active cases continues to follow a consistent downward slide consisting of just 1.40 percent of total infections. Following a downward trajectory, 12,408 daily newcases were recorded in a span of 24 hours. "India's cases per million population (7,828) are among the lowest in the world. This count is much higher for countries like Russia, Germany, Italy, Brazil, France, UK and USA," the ministry said. It said 17 states and UTs have alower case per million population than the national average. Lakshadweep has the lowest average of 1,722 cases per million among all states and UTs.
Feb 5, 2021
16:11
Feb 5, 2021
15:56
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Carlsberg banks on a beer-drinking summer free of COVID-19 restrictions
Danish beer brewer Carlsberg is banking on most COVID-19 restrictions to be lifted in coming months to buoy its earnings in its peak summer season after the pandemic bruised its 2020 results. The world's third-biggest brewer after Heineken and Anheuser Busch Inbev said on Friday it expected operating profit to grow between 3% to 10% in 2021, after reporting fourth-quarter sales slightly below expectations. Its "on-trade" business, which covers sales in bars, restaurants and nightclubs, dropped by more than 20% last year due to lockdown curbs. Off-trade sales in stores grew by mid-single digit percentages. Chief Executive Cees 't Hart said the first quarter of this year would continue to be challenging for its on-trade business, but that the company expected a gradual improvement in the second quarter and for most restrictions to be lifted by summer.
Feb 5, 2021
15:11
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Gout drug could reduce COVID hospital stays, study finds
Colchicine, a drug used for the treatment of Gout may have the potential to reduce the duration of hospital stays among COVID-19 patients and their need for extra oxygen. As per a Guardian report, the drug can help reduce hospitalisations and death among COVID-19 patients by more than 20 percent. “Colchicine, used to treat rheumatic diseases is the first oral drug to treat COVID-19 in outpatient settings in a trial funded by the government of Quebec and philanthropists,” the report said. The drug has the ability to lessen the body’s inflammatory response and help ward off the damage to cells lining the walls of blood vessels. According to the research, the drug does not result in any serious side-effects, either, such as heart or liver damage or immune system suppression, unlike some previously known drugs. Reduction in the need for oxygen therapy and cut in the length of hospital stay also decreases healthcare costs and frees up hospital beds.
Feb 5, 2021
14:42
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: World shares near record levels as vaccines inject hope
Global shares approached record highs on Friday and the dollar headed for its best weekly gain in three months, as progress in vaccine distribution and the US stimulus hopes prompted bets on further normalisation in the global economy. An index of the world's major 50 markets, MSCI ACWI, rose 0.2 percent to 667.9, coming within reach of a record high of 670.82 touched about two weeks ago. It was the fifth consecutive day of gains. MSCI's gauge of Asian shares outside Japan rose 0.4 percent while Japan's Nikkei rallied 1.5 percent. "The fact that U.S. stocks are hitting record highs is not just thanks to the vaccine rollout, but also expectations of fiscal stimulus as it looks as though the Democrats will go on their own and not compromise with Republicans on a smaller package," said Philip Shaw, Chief Economist at Investec in London. For live updates on markets, click here.
Feb 5, 2021
14:12
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: J&J asks US regulators to OK its one-shot COVID-19 vaccine
Johnson & Johnson asked US regulators Thursday to clear the world’s first single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, an easier-to-use option that could boost scarce supplies. J&Js vaccine was safe and offered strong protection against moderate to severe COVID-19, according to preliminary results from a massive international study. It didn’t appear quite as strong as two-dose competitors made by Pfizer and Moderna -- a finding that may be more perception than reality, given differences in how each was tested. But the Food and Drug Administration is asking its independent advisers to publicly debate all the data behind the single-dose shot -- just like its competitors were put under the microscope -- before it decides whether to green light a third vaccine option in the US. Dr. Peter Marks, FDAs vaccine chief, has cautioned against making comparisons before the evidence is all in. With so much need to get this pandemic under control, I think we can’t ignore any tool in the tool chest, he told the American Medical Association last week. We will have to do our best to try to make sure that we find the populations that benefit the most from each of these vaccines and deploy them in a very thoughtful manner.
Feb 5, 2021
13:43
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Case report sheds light on COVID-19 reinfection
Waning immunity in some people following the first episode of infection with the novel coronavirus may make them more susceptible to reinfection, say doctors in a new case report. While a decline in the levels of antibodies against coronavirus after first encounter with the virus may heighten reinfection risk, the research, published in the journal BMJ Case Reports, noted that severe infection first time around may be followed by milder symptoms second time. The authors from Yale University School of Medicine in the US described the case of a man in his 40s who was admitted to hospital with mild COVID-19 infection four months after an initial bout of severe disease in April 2020. They said the man had well-controlled type 2 diabetes, an underactive thyroid gland, and was obese -- known risk factors for severe COVID-19 infection. During his first bout of infection he was hospitalised with breathing difficulties and a high-pitched wheeze caused by disrupted airflow. According to the authors, the man also developed respiratory failure, and required mechanical ventilation and blood thinners as well as various other drugs used to treat COVID-19. When he stabilized, they said he was discharged to an acute care facility for rehabilitation. Then in August 2020, the report said he tested positive for the coronavirus again after four interval negative tests during the preceding three months. While he stayed at the hospital for only one day this time, two weeks later he was admitted again with shortness of breath, intermittent episodes of choking, and shortness of breath. Explaining the positive test results several months apart, the authors suggested this might be attributable to reinfection with the virus. They believe the milder symptoms second time around could be because of residual immunity from the first severe infection. "The role of the presence or absence of antibodies after initial infection in survivors of a first episode of COVID-19 and its role in mitigating the risk of reinfection is not clearly defined," the authors noted in the report. They believe it is plausible that waning immunity or absence of antibodies after the first episode of infection may make one more susceptible to reinfection. "Future observations would certainly shed more light on this if this hypothesis holds true," the authors noted.