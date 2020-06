The coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on India's economic health as major companies are trying to deal with unprecedented situation amid lockdowns and lack of demand. But India Inc is looking to get back on its feet. Find out what top honchos have to say. (Image: AP Photo)

Ronojoy Dutta, CEO, Interglobe Aviation | “The vulnerable segments of our demographics are really young parents with young children; those jobs are critical. I have been there and remember feeling totally vulnerable and totally terrified.” (Image: CNBC-TV18)

Pawan Goenka, President M&M | “Tractors are coming back surprisingly fast because everything is going right for this sector. We believe that it is going to be ‘whatever we can make, we sell’ situation.” (Image: M&M)

Rajiv Bajaj, MD, Bajaj Auto | “We have friends who are suppliers in China, who have invested a lot of time, effort and money in supplying us not a vicious virus but some wonderful wheels, very reliably for years, maybe for the last 15 years if not longer. How do we suddenly let them down even if we could? Is that ethical?” (Image: Bajaj Auto)

RC Bhargava, Chairman, Maruti Suzuki | “Nobody seems to be asking why do we need to keep importing not only from China, but from other countries, in such large quantities over such a long period of time. Why has Indian industry not become capable of manufacturing all these components?” (Image: PTI)

Satish Pai, MD, Hindalco | “In India, we have exported 90 percent of the metal in April and May when the domestic demand was weak. In June we are seeing the domestic demand pickup.” (Image: Reuters -- Representational)