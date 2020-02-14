Uncategorized Coronavirus outbreak death toll rises to nearly 1,500 Updated : February 14, 2020 09:50 PM IST The coronavirus has posed a big threat to the medical staff in China as more than 1,700 Chinese health workers have been infected by the virus while treating the patients and six of them have died. The worst-hit Hubei province and its provincial capital Wuhan reported 116 new fatalities on Thursday, lower than the highest toll of 242 on Wednesday. The province reported 4,823 new confirmed cases on Thursday.