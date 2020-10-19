Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally above 75 lakh; death toll near 1.15 lakh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Sikkim reports 30 new COVID-19 cases, one more death

Sikkim reported 30 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 3,597, an official said on Sunday. The death toll rose to 60 after a 78-year-old man from East Sikkim succumbed to the infection, state's Information, Education and Communication (IEC) member Sonam Bhutia said. According to the official, the man had comorbidities such as diabetes and hypertension. East Sikkim reported all the 30 fresh cases, Bhutia said. The state now has 272 active cases, while 3,184 patients have recovered from the disease, the official said, adding that 81 others have migrated out. East Sikkim has so far logged 2,835 coronavirus cases, followed by 709 in South Sikkim. Sikkim has so far tested 54,282 samples for COVID-19

in the state, the official added.