Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally above 75 lakh; death toll near 1.15 lakh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 caseload went past the 75-lakh mark, while the number of recoveries crossed 66 lakh on Monday. As per a PTI tally at 9.45 pm on Sunday, the total caseload stood at 75,43,899 with a single-day increase of 58,179 cases. The death toll rose to 1,14,557 with a single-day rise of 574 fatalities. In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 74,94,551 and the death toll at 1,14,031. The ministry said that 65,97,209 people have so far recovered from the infection.
Oct 19, 2020
09:45
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally crosses 75 lakh mark with almost 56,000 fresh cases
Here are the salient points from Monday's COVID-19 India data:
-Active Cases Around 7.7 Lakh; At Lowest Level Since August 30
-Active Cases Fall For 16th Consecutive Day; Decline By 11,256 In 24 Hrs
-Active Cases Fall By Over 1.7 Lakh In Last Two Weeks
-Total Cases Rise By 55,722; Lowest Single-day Rise In Last Six Days
-Recoveries Increase By 66,399; Lowest Single-day Rise Since September 2
-Deaths Increase By 579; Lowest Single-day Rise In Three Months i.e. Since July 19
-Total Cases At 75.50 Lk, Active 7.72 Lk, Recoveries 66.63 Lk & Deaths 1.14 Lk
-Total Tests On A Single-day Slip Further; It’s At 8.60 Lk Vs Yesterday’s 9.70 Lakh
-Recovery Rate Approx 88.3%; It’s At 88.26% Vs Yesterday’s 88.03%
-Mortality Rate Remains At 1.52% For Last Five Days
Oct 19, 2020
09:30
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Sikkim reports 30 new COVID-19 cases, one more death
Sikkim reported 30 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 3,597, an official said on Sunday. The death toll rose to 60 after a 78-year-old man from East Sikkim succumbed to the infection, state's Information, Education and Communication (IEC) member Sonam Bhutia said. According to the official, the man had comorbidities such as diabetes and hypertension. East Sikkim reported all the 30 fresh cases, Bhutia said. The state now has 272 active cases, while 3,184 patients have recovered from the disease, the official said, adding that 81 others have migrated out. East Sikkim has so far logged 2,835 coronavirus cases, followed by 709 in South Sikkim. Sikkim has so far tested 54,282 samples for COVID-19
in the state, the official added.
Oct 19, 2020
09:15
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra reports 9,060 new COVID-19 cases; 11,204 recover, 150 die
Maharashtra reported a single-day rise of 9,060 coronavirus positive cases on Sunday, taking the state's overall tally to 15,95,381, the health department said. The death of 150 patients due to the pandemic pushed the toll to 42,115, it said in a statement. As many as 11,204 patients were discharged during the day. With this, the state's recovery count went up to 13,69,810. There are 1,82,973 active cases in the state now. According to the department, the recovery rate of the state is 85.86 percent, while the fatality rate is 2.64 percent.
Oct 19, 2020
09:00
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally above 75 lakh; death toll near 1.15 lakh
