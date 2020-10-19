  • SENSEX
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally above 75 lakh; death toll near 1.15 lakh

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: October 19, 2020 09:12 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 caseload went past the 75-lakh mark, while the number of recoveries crossed 66 lakh on Monday. As per a PTI tally at 9.45 pm on Sunday, the total caseload stood at 75,43,899 with a single-day increase of 58,179 cases. The death toll rose to 1,14,557 with a single-day rise of 574 fatalities. In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 74,94,551 and the death toll at 1,14,031. The ministry said that 65,97,209 people have so far recovered from the infection.

