Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Vaccine suitable for all above 12 years, can be storied at 2-8 degrees, Pfizer tells Centre

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 20.25 crore, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday. It said 8,31,500 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group received the first dose of COVID vaccine on Wednesday and cumulatively 1,38,62,428 people across 37 states and union territories have received it since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive on May 1. The beneficiaries include 98,08,901 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 67,37,679 HCWs who have taken the second dose; 1,52,42,964 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose and 84,00,950 FLWs who have taken the second dose.
May 27, 2021
09:13
Tamil Nadu govt hikes COVID time incentive for journalists
The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday announced a COVID time incentive of Rs 5,000 for journalists and an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the family of scribes succumbing to coronavirus. Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced hiking the incentive from Rs 3,000 given during the previous AIADMK government to Rs 5,000, an official release here said. The journalists were striving hard to disseminate useful information and creating awareness on the pandemic among the people amid various difficulties, it added. To encourage journalists, who are a 'bridge' between the people and the government, the incentive was being announced and would cover accredited journalists and photographers in registered newspapers and video journalists, among others, it said.
Share:
May 27, 2021
09:04
Gujarat: Ashish, former radio jockey from Vadodara, is providing ration to people affected by the pandemic
Gujarat | Ashish, former radio jockey from Vadodara, is providing ration to people affected by the pandemic
"Each day, I put ration kits in car & drive around to talk to people. If they've low income in current times or are jobless, I give them the kit," he said (26.05) pic.twitter.com/IMHI4RN96m
Zydus seeks the DCGI's approval to undertake clinical trials for monoclonal antibodies cocktail that can neutralise COVID infection
Share:
May 27, 2021
08:31
Delhi Fortis Escorts Heart Institute to administer the dose of Covid drug cocktail fast-acting antibodies – Casirivimab & Imdevimab from today
Share:
May 27, 2021
08:25
During a series of interactions, Pfizer informs the Government of India that its COVID-19 vaccine is suitable for all aged 12 and above, and can be storied at 2-8 degrees for over a month. They also discussed indemnity protection against liabilities before they bring vaccines to India: Sources