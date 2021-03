Hitting out at Congress, Union Minister Amit Shah on Sunday alleged that the party sees votes in infiltrators and can go to any length to win the elections.

Addressing a rally in Assam’s Tinsukia, Shah said, “In Kerala, they've partnered with Muslim League that divided nation, in Bengal it's Furfura Sharif & here it's Badruddin Ajmal. This party can stoop to any low to win.”

He alleged that the grand old party, despite "ruling the state for 15 years and having a prime minister who was a representative from the state", did nothing to solve the issue of illegal immigration from neighbouring countries.

He said that BJP will get rid of infiltration in five years if it comes to power in the state.

“In some days, it'll be decided who will run Assam for the next 5 years. On one hand, there's PM Modi, Sarbananda & Himanta's leadership & on the other hand, Rahul Gandhi & Badruddin Ajmal's leadership. Tell us who can develop Assam?,” he asked.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already taken several initiatives to improve the lives and working condition of the tea garden workers," he added.