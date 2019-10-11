Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end higher, up 1% for the week; Infosys, Vedanta rise 4%
Updated : October 11, 2019 04:20 PM IST
Cipla, Tata Motors, Vedanta, Infosys and ONGC were the top gainers on the Nifty50.
The metal index rose over 2.3 percent as trade war concerns between US-China eased, followed by the Nifty IT index, which was up 1.5 percent.
