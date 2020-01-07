#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
CES Gadget Show: Toyota to build prototype city of the future in Japan

Updated : January 07, 2020 12:12 PM IST

Toyota’s plan to build a futuristic community on 175 acres (71 hectares)near Mt. Fuji is a big step beyond what rivals have proposed.
Toyota said it has commissioned Danish architect Bjarke Ingels to design the community.
The company said it is open to partnerships with other companies that want to use the project as a testing ground for technology.
