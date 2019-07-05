Budget 2019: Every single family to have electricity, clean cooking fuel by 2022

By 2022, every single family in the country, except the unwilling, will have electricity and clean cooking fuel. Presenting her maiden budget Finance Minister Nirmala said the focus of the Central government’s all programmes will be on ‘gaon, garib and kisan’.

“By 2022, I would like to assure the nation that every single rural family, except those who are unwilling to take the connection, will have an electricity and clean cooking facility,” she said.

As many as 1.5 crore rural homes are completed under Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY) Phase-I until now. The government is planning to build 1.95 crore more houses in Phase 2. By 2022, 1.95 crore households proposed under PMAY will be eligible under the scheme.