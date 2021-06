Bharat Biotech on Wednesday refuted the reports which claimed that the company has submitted its Phase-3 trial data to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The news reports on Bharat Biotech submitting Phase-3 data to WHO is incorrect and lacks any evidence. — BharatBiotech (@BharatBiotech) June 17, 2021

Earlier, some reports claimed that Bharat Biotech has submitted phase-3 trial data to WHO.

The company’s pre-submission meeting has been scheduled on June 23 for evaluation of WHO’s Emergency Use Listing (EUL) of its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin.

The company on Tuesday said that the supply price of Covaxin to the Central government at Rs 150 per dose is not sustainable in the long run.