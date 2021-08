RBI MPC Minutes: Accommodative, but for how long?

The minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC) meeting held between August 4-6 have now been released, indicating the first signs of dissent within the six-member committee since the pandemic struck.

Over the last year, RBI has been unusually generous with its easy money policy, keep the policy rate at historic lows to support the economy, and re-iterating that its stance remains accommodative. The accommodative stance indicates that it will not hike rates.

JR Varma, the minutes showed, is not in favour of continuing with this stance, and wants the central bank to start taking steps towards normalisation by raising the reverse repo rate.

The MPC is required to keep inflation within a band of 4 percent (+/- 2 percent) by law and to do this, it only has access to a single tool- the repo rate. The repo rate, the rate at which RBI lends money to banks, is no longer the operative tool in the current situation where liquidity is in excess.

The reverse repo rate, or the rate at which banks lend to RBI, has become the operative tool, and the markets are currently benchmarking rates to it.

At 3.5 percent, Varma argued reverse repo rate is too low. He also questioned the MPC’s objective of continuing with the current stance “as long as necessary to revive and sustain growth on a durable basis….”, stressing that by creating an “erroneous perception that the MPC is no longer on earned about inflation and is focused exclusively on growth, the MPC may be inadvertently aggravating the risk that inflationary expectations will be disanchored.”

Another member, Mridul Saggar also hinted at normalisation, suggesting the central bank take “gradual adjustments that are non-disruptive”.

Also Read | RBI MPC Minutes: Re-enforcement of pro-growth could be marginally positive for market, says expert

HDFC Bank ban lifted, partially

Remember how in December last year HDFC Bank was banned from issuing new credit cards or launching new digital offerings because of repeated technology outages over a period of two years? Well, the regulator has now partially lifted the embargo on the bank, allowing it to start sourcing new credit card customers after an eight-month-long gap.

While the ban on the launch of any new digital offerings under its Digital 2.0 strategy still remains, the cards business is a lucrative one and removal of restrictions will bring HDFC Bank a lot of relief.

The bank remains the largest player in the credit card market, but it has lost almost 2 percentage points of the market share to rivals because of the ban. While HDFC Bank sulked, ICICI Bank made the most of the opportunity to capture card customers, gaining almost 1.40 percent additional market share between the end of November and June.

As for the ban getting lifted completely, the bank may have to make sufficient technology investments and meet milestones set by the Reserve Bank before things can go completely back to normal.

Facebook for finance

Mark Zuckerberg’s latest project: the lucrative lending business in India. Facebook has announced a partnership with a technology startup, Indifi, to start offering loans worth up to Rs 50 lakhs to small businesses.

The loans will bear a set interest rate of 17-20 percent per annum, which will be disbursed within 5 days-time of all documentation is completed.

India is the first country where this programme is being rolled out. Indifi is the first lending partner, and as the programme expands, Facebook will add more. The risk will be taken by the partners, while Facebook will provide the connections.

Also Read | Market weekly wrap: Metal, PSU bank stocks push Nifty50 into weekly loss; FMCG pack bucks trend