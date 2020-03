Pune-based motorcycles and three-wheeler manufacture Bajaj Auto has advised dealer partners to ensure that all BSIV vehicles are billed by end of day (March 31).

The company's regional sales managers have written to dealers to reach out to their nearest FADA representative to ensure that their "sold but unregistered" vehicles are part of the affidavit that the dealers' body will submit in the Supreme Court on April 3.

According to a March 27 SC order, only those BSIV vehicles sold before March 31, and those mentioned in the FADA affidavit to the court will be allowed to be registered until April 30.

Bajaj Auto said that dealers can file such cases with the local Regional Transport Office (RTO) as an affidavit for consideration under the SC order.

The company, like other OEMs, has issued clear instructions to dealers to bill BSIV vehicles in stock to the dealership or to a staff-member, as post March 31, 90 percent of the unbilled vehicles will turn to scrap.

In the VAHAN dashboard and for OEMs, a vehicle is considered sold once it is billed by the dealership. For dealers, however, these vehicles are a liability until they are sold to the retail customer in the second-hand market, which fetches a lower value for the product.

Bajaj Auto told CNBC-TV18 that the company expects to have zero BSIV stock by April 1.

However, CNBC-TV18 has learnt from sources that as of March 31, there were close to 30,000 Bajaj Auto units at dealerships, concentrated mostly in certain smaller towns in Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.