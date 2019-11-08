Ayodhya verdict: All educational institutions to remain closed in UP till Monday

All educational institutions in Uttar Pradesh will remain closed from Saturday to Monday in view of the Ayodhya verdict, officials said on Friday.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce on Saturday its verdict in the politically sensitive case of Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya.

All schools, colleges, educational institutions and training centres shall be closed from Saturday to Monday as a precautionary measure, a government official said.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made across the state and a special vigil is being maintained on social media. If required, checks would be imposed on it, the official said.