Assembly Elections: Rains hit voting in Kerala, turnout 30% at noon
Updated : October 21, 2019 03:06 PM IST
The worst affected was Ernakulam assembly constituency where voting at 12 noon touched a mere 20.80 percent.
The BJP hopes to bag at least in one seat among Konni, Manjeswaram and Vatiyoorkavu, were in the last two seats, they stood second in the 2016 assembly polls.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more