Assembly Elections: Rains hit voting in Kerala, turnout 30% at noon

Updated : October 21, 2019 03:06 PM IST

The worst affected was Ernakulam assembly constituency where voting at 12 noon touched a mere 20.80 percent.
The BJP hopes to bag at least in one seat among Konni, Manjeswaram and Vatiyoorkavu, were in the last two seats, they stood second in the 2016 assembly polls.
Assembly Elections: Rains hit voting in Kerala, turnout 30% at noon
