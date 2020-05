Air India Express has opened booking window for Thiruvananthapuram-Bahrain flight scheduled for the nationals of Bahrain who have stuck in India due to lockdown.

According to Air India, only permanent residents of the country can travel on the flight. The flight, IX 0473, will be operated on May 8 and May 11.

The citizens of Bahrain can book their tickets via Air India website or travel agents. Air India Express on Thursday kicked off the first set of repatriation flights for Indian nationals stranded in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The airline operated two special flights on May 7 -- the first flight operated from Abu Dhabi to Kochi and the second one from Dubai to Calicut or Kozhikode.

The flight IX 452 from Abu Dhabi to Kochi carried 177 passengers and four infants while the flight IX 344 from Dubai to Kozhikode carried 177 passengers and five infants.