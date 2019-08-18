AIIMS starts internal enquiry into fire disaster

A day after a major fire broke out in the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) complex, the Central government-run hospital began an internal enquiry on Sunday to know what caused the disaster and how to strengthen anti-fire measures.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan reviewed the situation at AIIMS along with the hospital Director and senior faculty members.

"The fire which is suspected to have started from the microbiology laboratory area has affected some laboratories and office areas. The hospital area has not been affected by the fire and there has been no casualty," the hospital said in a statement.

"As a precautionary measure, AIIMS administration had shifted patients from AB wing to other areas of the hospital. These patients have been shifted back to their respective wards.

"The hospital along with the emergency department and emergency laboratories is fully functional," the statement said.

It said the AIIMS administration had initiated an internal enquiry to look into the cause of the fire and further strengthen preventive measure.