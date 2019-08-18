Moneycontrol Pro#IndependenceDay#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Uncategorized
Uncategorized

AIIMS starts internal enquiry into fire disaster

Updated : August 18, 2019 02:53 PM IST

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan reviewed the situation at AIIMS along with the hospital Director and senior faculty members.
As a precautionary measure, AIIMS administration had shifted patients from AB wing to other areas of the hospital. These patients have been shifted back to their respective wards.Â 
The AIIMS administration had initiated an internal enquiry to look into the cause of the fire and further strengthen preventive measure.
AIIMS starts internal enquiry into fire disaster
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Overdrive: First drive of MG Hector 1.5T DCT

Overdrive: First drive of MG Hector 1.5T DCT

Post sale of Bengaluru tech park, Coffee Day Enterprises debt to fall to Rs 1,000 crore

Post sale of Bengaluru tech park, Coffee Day Enterprises debt to fall to Rs 1,000 crore

Gold dips 1% as equities firm, but eyes third weekly gain

Gold dips 1% as equities firm, but eyes third weekly gain

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV