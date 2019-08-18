Uncategorized
AIIMS starts internal enquiry into fire disaster
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan reviewed the situation at AIIMS along with the hospital Director and senior faculty members.
As a precautionary measure, AIIMS administration had shifted patients from AB wing to other areas of the hospital. These patients have been shifted back to their respective wards.Â
The AIIMS administration had initiated an internal enquiry to look into the cause of the fire and further strengthen preventive measure.
