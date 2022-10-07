    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    travel News

    Xclusive Yachts launches 43M stardom yacht tour

    By CNBCTV18.COM IST (Updated)

    Xclusive Yachts has recently launched its 43M Stardom yacht tour. Ahead of its debut in UAE, Xclusive Yachts has provided a first look on board the new super yacht. The yacht boasts a breezy and bright theme with a sophisticated accent. Both the interior and exterior have been expertly finished leveraging the best quality materials.
    It offers accommodation for a total of 125 guests in five cabins which comprises a master suite, two twins, and two doubles. The crew quarters, on the other hand, accommodates a staff of ten; it includes the captain’s cabin.
    Leveraging the yacht’s 9-meter beam, the design team has generously proportioned the super yacht throughout. Moreover, there are a multitude of opportunities for alfresco living. On the upper deck, there’s a paradisical sky lounge which boasts a superficial bar setup. In addition, it houses luxurious sunbathing decks. The designers have thoughtfully made the sky deck, which is reflected in its party-friendly leisure and lighting. The tri-deck also houses a jacuzzi.
    To cater to its users' varied needs and preferences, Xclusive Yachts has kept the schedule of the Stardom tour solicitous. The various programs or timings include morning (9 AM to 12 PM), brunch (1 PM to 4 PM), sunset (5 PM to 8 PM), and nightfall (9 PM to 11 PM). The tour starts from the harbor, and then it makes its way through the Marina Skyline, JBR, Ain wheel, and Burj Al Arab.
    Xclusive Yachts opened its door in 2006 and gradually established itself as an award-winning yacht charter company. It works with the motto of helping people to experience the ultimate splendor of luxury in their leisure. The 43M Stardom tri-deck has been launched to give this aim a shape of reality. No other initiative like this has been taken in the region before, which evidences Xclusive Yachts’ craving for innovation.
    First Published:  IST
