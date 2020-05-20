Would you dare to travel in 2020?

Itching to travel but unwilling to take the risk? A survey conducted by Thomas Cook (India) and SOTC indicates that you're not alone.

Around 14 percent of Indians are willing to travel in 2020 itself once the nationwide lockdown is lifted, says a survey. It further indicates that 64 percent are likely to opt for a domestic holiday this year while 36 percent for an international tour.

The survey was conducted from over 2,500 consumers across India's metros and Tier 1 & 2 cities (including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Pune, Lucknow, Guwahati, Jamnagar, Surat, Vizag, Indore, Jaipur, etc.).

The Holiday Readiness Travel Report - Future of Travel post COVID-19 covered four age groups: below 30 years, 31-44 years, 45-59 years and 60 years and above; 76 percent being in the 28-55 age segment.

Key highlights of the survey are:

Travel is set to rebound: 14 percent respondents indicated that they are likely to travel in 2020 once restrictions are lifted. While 45 percent respondents plan to defer their holiday to 2021, 41 percent are undecided. The festive seasons were preferred in 2020: either November (29 percent ) or December (50 percent ).

Key travel drivers: 72 percent respondents preferred reputed brands across their journey - including tour operators, hotel chains, etc. Health and safety ranks as the primary concern for 75 percent respondents; with 35 percent willing to increase their spend to ensure the same.

Domestic tourism is set to take centre stage: A domestic holiday was the first choice of 64 percent respondents. Destinations selected were Ladakh (20 percent ), Goa (17 percent ), North East (15 percent ), Kerala (11 percent ); Himachal Pradesh and Kashmir followed closely; Bhutan (17 percent ) in the Indian sub-continent. Destinations at a driveable distance were also preferred, including: Coorg, Ooty, Mussoorie, Shimla, Amritsar, Munnar, etc.

36 percent of respondents showed preference for an international holiday. Short haul destinations (Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Dubai, Abu Dhabi) saw strong interest (41 percent ). Long-haul destinations that traditionally witness demand in Q4 also featured, like Australia & New Zealand (20 percent ); USA (16 percent ). What is noteworthy is the significant demand for Europe at 38 percent ; favoured destinations included Switzerland, France, Germany, UK, Czech Republic.

Size of group: Respondents displayed a noticeable preference towards travelling in smaller groups- primarily due health/hygiene. 63 percent respondents were inclined to travel solo, with their immediate/extended family or friends/colleagues; 25 percent respondents preferred to travel in small groups of below 20 co-travellers and 12 percent opted for a group size of approximately 35+.

Holiday Duration: 86 percent respondents chose a holiday duration between 4-11 days (51 percent preferring 4-7 days, 35 percent preferring 8-11 days); 14 percent opted for a holiday of over 12 days.

Shift in holiday spending patterns: 67 percent of respondents stated that they would spend less than Rs. 1 lakh per person on their next holiday, while 11 percent said that they would spend up to Rs. 2 lakhs per person.