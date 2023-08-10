World Lion Day: These are the best places to see Lions in India

In India, Gir National Park is one of the most popular destinations to see Asiatic lions and is the only location outside Africa where Lions may be found in their native environment.

World Lion Day, observed annually on August 10, strives to spread awareness about the conservation and protection of these majestic animals. The day gives people a chance to learn about the challenges these lions face across the world and to support organisations aimed at preserving them.

Being in the presence of a roaring lion is mesmerising. The power and primal energy of the King of the Jungle with every roar is nature at its best.

Here are a few locations in India where you may see lions in their natural habitat.

1) Gir National Park: One of the most significant locations to see lions in India is Gir National Park , which is home to Asiatic lions. This is the only location outside Africa where lions may be seen in their native environment. Thanks to all the conservation initiatives in Gujarat’s Gir, the lion population in this area has grown in recent years. In 2020, there were 674 lions in Gir, up from 523 in 2015.

2) Kumbhalgarh Wildlife Sanctuary: This Wildlife Sanctuary is situated in Rajasthan's Rajsamand District, close to the well-known Kumbhalgarh Fort. It’s one of the locations where the reintroduction of Asiatic lions initiative has been successful. Although, there are many other species here, the lions are unquestionably the main draw.

3) Kuno Wildlife Sanctuary: Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno Wildlife Sanctuary, which has recently been in news for the death of nine Cheetahs brought from Namibia and South Africa , is also another destination for Asiatic lions. The sanctuary located in Sheopur district is 200 km away from Gwalior and is known as one of the dense forests covered with Sal and bamboo trees. It has a good density of lions. Apart from lions, many wildlife animals also inhabit the forest belonging to different species.