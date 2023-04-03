Women can travel at 50% discount on state buses in Maharashtra

Women in Maharashtra can now travel on state buses for half the rate, as the state government issued a notification to this effect on Monday. The scheme comes under the Mahila Samman Yojana.
"The discount will be given on all types of bus travel of the State Parhavin Corporation", read the government notification.
Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had during the budget session announced the scheme.
This is similar to the discount offered to senior citizens. People over the age of 75 can travel free of cost on state buses while those between 65 and 75 will get a 50 percent discount.
Besides this, the government has also issued a GR regarding the implementation of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana benefits to 865 Marathi-speaking villages in Karnataka at the Maharashtra - Karnataka border area.
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
