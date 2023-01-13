Wild Weekend Away: Stunning locations to see in your long weekend in City of Lakes!

If you just have one long weekend to spend in Lake City don't worry; we've got you covered with our handy guide to Udaipur's top attractions. And if you can stay for a few more days, you should.

Travellers in groups or by themselves will find Udaipur to be an ideal holiday spot. The location is a must-see for movie buffs interested in history and architecture since it has appeared in various films, including Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Dhadak Guide, and the James Bond thriller Octopussy.

If you just have one long weekend to spend in Lake City don't worry; we've got you covered with our handy guide to Udaipur's top attractions. And if you can stay for a few more days, you should. There are some stunning locations within a day's drive that you won't want to miss.

Udaipur Itinerary Day 1: A Travel Guide for Your Brief Stay

Even if you arrived late the night before or early the next morning, you should spend the first part of your day in the ancient city.

Temple of the Winds, Jaipur The City Palace of Udaipur

The City Palace, originally constructed by Maharana Udai Singh as well as later renovated and expanded by subsequent Maharanas, is now comprised of three distinct sections: the private quarters of the current king, a museum open to visitors, and a luxury hotel that serves as a popular venue for destination weddings. Both the city's history and its beautiful surroundings are showcased in this museum.

Two and a half to three hours are recommended to see everything in the palace. If you want to learn more about the palace's history and the meaning of the various jharokhas, imported marble, and vibrant glass tiles, you should hire a tour.

Lake Pichola boating is a popular pastime.

Visit the City Palace, which is located on the side of Lake Pichola, as well as the surrounding palaces and forts by taking a boat trip. The Taj Lake Luxury Hotel is in the midst of the lake; it was once known as Jag Mandir Castle and was the royal family's summer retreat.

The boat excursion lasts about 30 minutes, and during that time, the boatman will inform you of the many historical sites and popular tourist attractions that you will be passing. The boat journey is also a terrific method to combat the sun, as the covered ferry, together with the cold air, will offer you with a feeling of tranquillity.

Experience the sunset at the Karni Mata Temple

To get to the Karni Mata Temple, one of the greatest places to see the sunset, you may take a ropeway, which is an exciting and memorable experience in and of itself. The ropeway is a cheap and convenient way to get to the top of the hill on which the temple is situated. The vast observation deck affords stunning views of the lakes below, which become even more breathtaking when the sun sets.

Take a trip to the Jagdish Temple

Located only a short distance from Gangaur Ghat is the stunning Jagdish Temple, which has stunning antique architecture. Seeing the arti is an unforgettable experience that gives people a sense of serenity.

Indulge in a nightcap at Bagore Ki Haveli.

You may reach Bagore Ki Haveli, located close to Gangaur Ghat, by foot from Jagdish Temple. During the day, it's a lovely museum, but in the evening, it hosts a cultural event that's not to be missed. Guests may relax at the haveli after a long day by taking in a performance by Dharohar Folk Dance. Tickets can be purchased in advance via the haveli's website or at the door. From the Ghoomar to the Kalbelia to the Katputli, and more, this event encompasses traditional dances and acts from all throughout Rajasthan.

Day 2

Day 2 may have seemed lacklustre after the excitement of the ancient city, but the splendour of Udaipur still will win your heart. Using this itinerary, spend your second day in the city discovering all it has to offer.

Go to Fateh Sarovar first thing in the morning

Before the heat of the day settles in, get on a boat and enjoy a tour of Fateh Sagar Lake. The Maharana Fateh Singh Artificial Lake has three tiny islands, one of which is Nehru Park, a major tourist destination.

Get out to Saheliyon Ki Bari!

Visit the Saheliyon Ki Bari, a waterfall garden constructed by the king for his queen, on your way to the next attraction in Udaipur. She would go to the park to get away from the glare and spend some time alone with her 48 lasses, with whom she would sing and dance and enjoy the simple things in life. Some local guides claim that it was constructed by a father out of love for his daughter.

The location takes approximately an hour to visit thoroughly, and the numerous fountains have wonderful, individual elements, such as the music of the rain, and much more. Lovely gardens, full of the best of whatever season it is, frame these structures and make for stunning photography.

Visit the National Museum of Old and Classic Cars

A must-read for every auto enthusiast! There is a historic car museum in Udaipur where visitors may witness a few of the most impressive automobiles ever utilized by the Mewar kings. Many of the vehicles at this museum, some of which are more than 70 years old, remain in running condition.

Travel to the Maharana Pratap Monument and take in the sights of the city

The Maharana Pratap Memorial can be found on top of Pearl Hill (Moti Margi) and overlooks Fateh Sagar Lake. Famous warrior Maharana Pratap and his trusty steed Chetak are honoured here, making the site a fantastic one for photographers. Those who are keen on photographing urban landscapes should come prepared with their equipment.

Sunset views from the Sajjangarh Fort

Sajjangarh Fort, built after Maharana Sajjan Singh, is a hilltop monsoon palace that looks out over Fateh Sagar Lake. The modest fort was only recently accessible to the general public. It's a terrific place to watch the sunset and take in stunning views of Udaipur city.

Please note that the roads leading to the palace are restricted to automobiles and bigger vehicles, so if you plan on visiting the Fort, you will need to either hire a cab or drive there yourself.

Visit the Ghats and relax.

After a day visiting Sajjangarh Fort, relax with a hearty meal and a view of Lake Pichola at one of the many eateries in the area. Spend some time at the ghats after dinner, taking in the sparkling lights cast by the water's waves.

Near Udaipur, there are a number of must-see attractions that may be seen in a single day.

The Fort of Kumbalgarh

The Kumbhalgarh Fort may be found 84 kilometres from Udaipur. There is the second-longest man-made wall in the world there, and it would take a lot of effort for an enemy to bring it down. Constructed by Rana Kumbha, the Fort is said to mark the geographic boundary between the Marwar and Mewar states of Rajasthan.

A complete tour of the fort takes around three hours, and if you want to see all of it, you should probably hire a guide so they can point out interesting details and tell you about the fort's history as you go. Touring the fort may be exhausting, as there are no huts to buy food and drink other than one at the base, at the entrance, so it's best to come prepared.

Visitors might also include a stop to Haldighati, the site of a rumoured battle between Maharana Pratap & Man Singh I of Amber, in their itinerary. The neighbouring Ranakpur temple is a Jain temple that is well worth a visit. The temple's marble buildings are perfectly symmetrical, and the detailed carvings are stunning. Moreover, even the most anxious of minds will find tranquillity there, and you'll come back to your regular life feeling more at ease.

Chittorgarh

The city of Chittorgarh, home to the Chittorgarh Fort, is another option for a day excursion from Udaipur. Padmaavat, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor, brought the location to the forefront of the public consciousness. Alauddin Khilji launched a lengthy assault on the fort, which served as the royal residence of Ratan Singh, and eventually took it under his authority. The fort was assaulted again and again after that, first by Bahadur Shah and then by Akbar.

Beautiful city views may be seen from the fort, which can be explored in approximately two hours. It's a nice day excursion from Udaipur, situated around 110 km away.