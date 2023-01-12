Wild weekend away: How to make the most of your long weekend in Barcelona!

The capital of Catalonia has become a frontline in the fight against over-tourism in Europe. Not all measures to decrease the numbers have triumphed: A prohibition on hotel buildings endured just a few years

The attractiveness of Barcelona's architectural and cuisine culture has only increased in the three decades since the Olympics first brought the world's attention to the city. The capital of Catalonia has become a frontline in the fight against over-tourism in Europe. Not all measures to decrease the numbers have triumphed: A prohibition on hotel buildings endured just a few years. However, the scales have tipped in favour of the residents in some respects, such as with the stricter regulations governing Airbnb accommodations and the number of people in groups who are permitted to attend the Boqueria market. Bicycle lanes have been installed throughout, and the revitalised Sant Antoni marketplace is once again teeming with vendors selling everything from fresh produce to meat. Most notably, the ‘superblock’ effort in Barcelona has transformed large portions of the country into pedestrian-only zones.

Itinerary

Friday

3 PM. Enjoy a traditional meal

The advantage of landing in the mid of the day in Spain is that you will arrive during the country's lunch break. In the Sant Gervasi area, you'll find Mantequeras Pirenaicas, a low-key restaurant with white-jacketed waiters and a tiny kitchen that uses delicate creativity to prepare dishes with only the freshest, highest-quality ingredients. Try the single artichoke, with its leaves flawlessly charred and its heart carrying a lightly poached quail's egg, or the crisp-edged grain savoury with chorizo and duck. The restaurant is well-liked by the community, and its famed potato omelet (considered the finest in the city) is so sought after those diners are advised to make reservations as early as possible (lunch for two costs around 70 euros, or about $69.50).

6 PM. Experience the world of Gaud.

The undulating facade of Casa Milà, also known as La Pedrera, makes it a notable landmark in Barcelona. Located in the Eixample neighborhood, it provides a primer on the incredible architecture of Catalan architect Antoni Gaud, from the floral inspirations that so fascinated him to the brilliant physics at play in his creations. Recently, a virtual reality tour was added to the exhibition, allowing visitors to explore a series of chambers and interact with some of Gaud's defining design aspects while wearing VR headsets

10 PM. Divide and conquer the meal

In 2006, Gresca debuted in the Eixample as a skinny restaurant displaying bistronomia, a type of cuisine that combines artistic ambition with an informal setting (and lower prices). There has been a corresponding growth in scope and size since then. Thin coins of fish marinated in soy and lemon, glazed eel over pickled onions & buttery brioche—the chef Rafael Pea adds depth to a variety of shared dishes at this premium tapas café.

1 AM. Consume a hot beverage

One of the newest additions to the Born district, Especiarium is a two-story cocktail bar that attempts to strike a balance between an intimate and gentle louche vibe. All of the spice-focused cocktails here are produced with housemade sweetener and ferments as well as served in creative containers. For example, the Japanese gin and matcha blend is presented in a mug fashioned like a paper bird, while the extremely drinkable Tajin is a mixture of rum, wine, a date shrub, and the Moroccan spicy combination ras el hanout. Drinks are between ten and fourteen euros.

Saturday

8 AM. Get up and about for breakfast early

Breakfast at Pinotxo, a Barcelona institution, is a must for early risers (or late-night revellers) who want to experience a true Barcelona tradition. Coffee and xuixo, a Catalan crispy pastry filled with cream, are available for the traditionalists among us to start the day. Some could like little squid and white beans, while others might go for some strengthening tripe and a drink of sparkling cava. When you're done, the largest retail day of the week will have begun, and people will be making their route to the market (breakfast for 8 to 30 euros).

10 AM. Spend some money at the craft shops

The Born, located between both the Barri Gotic as well as the Barceloneta districts, has been home to the city's artisans since medieval times. The boutiques that line its crooked lanes provide a glimpse into the area's artisanal past. Manuel Dreesmann, owner of Madre, crafts leather goods such as totes, laptop sleeves, and belts. David Valls, the designer, creates clothes for ladies that are both comfortable and trendy. Among Après Ski's wares are charming coats fashioned from repurposed tablecloths and unique jewellery. At Chandal, you may find a wide variety of unique items, including clever home decor, alternative photographic supplies, and creative periodicals. El Rei de la Màgia is one of the world's oldest magic shops, and its shelves are like a treasure box full of magic tricks and wands.

2 PM. Buy a lot of seafood.

The seafood prepared by Rafa Zafra is among the finest in the city. The chef has launched the five-star Amar at El Palace Hotel in the city's uptown area, and it's been getting a lot of attention. If you want to experience his exceptional skill with fins and shells in a more comfortable setting, go to his first Barcelona eatery, Estimar, in the Born. Grilled razor clams in a claggy escabeche make a great first course, as do the chipirones (baby squid) presented crisp with splashes of ink-flavoured aioli. Whether you're curious if the Palamós prawns, simply cooked on the plancha, are good enough to justify the euros, the response is a loud yes (120 euros for two).

4 PM. Honour creativity

The most exciting section of the Picasso Museum is the one dedicated to the Cubist artist's variations on Diego Velázquez's famous ‘Las Meninas.’ The brand-new Moco Museum takes a step into the current day and is located just next door. The privately-owned museum (with the awful moniker ‘moco,’ which means ‘snot’ in Spanish) makes up for its lack of depth with its impressive roster of famous artists, including Jean-Michel Basquiat, Damien Hirst, Yayoi Kusama, KAWS, and Banksy. If that weren't enough to entice visitors, the museum offers a free drink with each admission after 6 PM. (14 to 17 euros).

6:30 Eat your fill of experimental works of art

Albert Adrià, the founder of the revolutionary elBulli restaurant 3 Hours north of the capital that shuttered in 2011, created several eateries that could not survive the epidemic. However, Enigma, his crowning achievement in Poble Sec, not only persisted but has been revived. The Hours, and the menu itself, with highlights like an impossibly light ‘air’ waffle spiced with basil, and mushroom carpaccio that replicates an elBulli classic, allow for early evening grazing, although most diners find it difficult to pull themselves away with anything less than the full gastronomic experience. Typical entree prices are between 7 and 20 euros.

10 PM. Put save some space for the main course.

The innovative Catalan cuisine at Suculent inside the Raval neighbourhood is a worthy reward for your frugality. Sometimes surprising textures, such as the tangerine gelée that gives a plate of fresh anchovies & olives a burst of brightness, reveal elBulli's impact on the cuisine of chef Antonio Romero, who formerly worked there. Other dishes, such as the soulful sliders with cauliflower purée or the grilled maitake mushroom on a pine-nut sauce, are entirely his own creations (dinner for 150 euros for 2).

1 AM. Break a leg and have fun

One of the newest clubs in the city, Les Enfants Brillants can be found in the Raval. Its red-lit primary room (there is also a green cocktail bar) can fit just 400 people, making it considerably cosier than its well-known neighbour, Moog. It bills itself as a ‘high-quality dance club,’ and its cutting-edge sound system, focus on vinyl, and roster of top-tier DJs have helped it quickly gain a reputation among Barcelona's electronica connoisseurs (entrance, starting from 5 euros).

Sunday

9 AM. Join a church.

Sunday morning Mass is celebrated at the Cathedral de la Sagrada Famlia in the Eixample neighborhood of Barcelona. It's first come, first-served, and it's popular, but it's also free, and it gives you a chance to see Gaud's basilica as the intensely devout architect meant it to be: a site of soaring spiritual regeneration. The towers provide breathtaking views of the surrounding area, including the mountains and the ocean. The notoriously unfinished chapel has inaugurated the Virgin Mary tower topped with stars

12 PM. Walk around with books

After years of renovation, the historic Sant Antoni market gleamed to its former glory during the epidemic. On Sundays, the food stands are closed, but the beautiful outside hosts a book market where you can buy used and new books written in a wide range of languages. From there, it's not far to Parliament Street, in which the newest experiment in Barcelona's urban planning may be found. Having been designated as a part of the city's new 'superblocks,’ the whole length of this street is now a side road filled with friendly eateries and plenty of outdoor seats from which to people-watch.