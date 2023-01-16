English
Wild weekend away: Exploring the beauty of Darjeeling
By Sanhita Baruah  Jan 16, 2023 5:38:24 PM IST (Updated)

Darjeeling is known for its beautiful tea gardens, colonial architecture, and stunning views of the Himalayas. Start your day by visiting some of the famous tea gardens that Darjeeling is known for.

Darjeeling is a town located in the state of West Bengal in India. It is known for its beautiful tea gardens, colonial architecture, and stunning views of the Himalayas. While 36 hours may not seem like enough time to fully experience the town, it is possible to see a good amount of what it has to offer in this short amount of time.

Day 1
Morning: Visit the tea gardens
Start your day by visiting some of the famous tea gardens that Darjeeling is known for. Some popular tea gardens to visit include the Margaret's Hope Tea Estate, the Happy Valley Tea Estate, and the Makaibari Tea Estate. Take a tour of the tea gardens and learn about the process of making tea. You can also taste some of the different varieties of tea that are produced in the gardens.
ALSO READ:  Bari Kothi, the first refurbished vintage hotel in Murshidabad
Afternoon: Take a toy train ride
Take a ride on the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, which is also known as the ‘Toy Train’. This railway is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and it offers a beautiful journey through the hills and valleys of Darjeeling. The train ride offers spectacular views of the tea gardens, small villages, and the Himalayas.
Evening: Visit the Mall
Darjeeling's main attraction is the Mall, also known as Chowrasta. It is a bustling shopping area where you can find a variety of handicrafts, souvenirs, and local clothing. Take a leisurely walk through the Mall and enjoy the local street food.
Day 2
Morning: Visit the Tiger Hill
Tiger Hill is a popular spot to catch a glimpse of the sunrise over the Himalayas. It offers a panoramic view of the Himalayas, including the famous Mount Kanchenjunga. It's a steep climb but the view is worth it.
ALSO READ:  Penn Station attractions for passengers waiting for a train
Afternoon: Visit the Peace Pagoda
The Peace Pagoda is a Buddhist stupa that offers a peaceful and serene environment. The pagoda was built by a Japanese monk, Nichidatsu Fujii, as a symbol of world peace. The pagoda is surrounded by beautiful gardens and offers a great view of the town.
Evening: Visit the Wild Weekend Away: Exploring the beauty of Darjeeling
Observatory Hill is a hilltop temple that offers a panoramic view of Darjeeling and the surrounding areas. The temple is dedicated to the Hindu goddess Kali and it's an important pilgrimage site for the locals.
ALSO READ:  How to make the most of your long weekend in Bangalore!
Darjeeling is a town that is rich in culture and beauty. While 36 hours may not seem like enough time to fully experience everything it has to offer, it is possible to see a good amount of what the town has to offer. From visiting the tea gardens and taking a toy train ride to experience the local street food and visiting the hilltop temples, you will be able to gain a good understanding of the town and its many attractions.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
First Published: Jan 16, 2023 5:37 PM IST
