Wild Weekend Away: Exploring enchanting beauty of Kerala

Kerala is also famous for its traditional dance form Kathakali, which is a colourful and expressive dance-drama that tells ancient Hindu stories. You can attend a Kathakali performance in the evening to experience the rich culture of Kerala.

Kerala, also known as 'God's Own Country,' is a state located in the southern part of India. It is known for its beautiful beaches, backwaters, and scenic hill stations. While 36 hours may not seem like enough time to fully experience the state, it is possible to see a good amount of what it has to offer in this short amount of time.

Day 1

Morning: Visit the Beaches

Start your day by visiting some of the beautiful beaches that Kerala has to offer. Some popular beaches to visit include Kovalam, Varkala, and Marari. Take a stroll along the beach and enjoy the stunning views of the Arabian Sea. You can also indulge in water sports like surfing, parasailing, and jet skiing

Afternoon: Experience Backwaters

After your beach visit, take a boat ride along the backwaters to experience the serene beauty of Kerala. The backwaters are a network of canals and lagoons that run parallel to the Arabian Sea coast. You can take a houseboat ride and enjoy the picturesque views of the palm-lined backwaters, the traditional Kerala villages, and the local flora and fauna.

Evening: Enjoy local cuisine

Kerala is known for its delicious seafood and local cuisine. Some popular dishes to try include appam, dosa, and sambar. Be sure to also try the famous Kerala fish curry which is made with coconut milk and a blend of spices.

ALSO READ: The fascinating culture of Nepal that the world can learn

Day 2

Morning: Visit Hill Stations

Kerala is also known for its beautiful hill stations. Some popular hill stations to visit include Munnar, Wayanad, and Thekkady. Take a walk through the tea plantations, enjoy the cool mountain air, and take in the beautiful views of the surrounding landscape.

Afternoon: Visit Temples and Palaces

Kerala is also known for its beautiful temples and palaces. Some popular temples to visit include the Padmanabhaswamy Temple, the Sree Krishna Temple, and the Sree Poornathrayeesa Temple. The palaces to visit are the Hill Palace in Tripunithura, Mattancherry Palace, and the Dutch Palace.

Evening: Enjoy a traditional Kathakali performance

Kerala is also famous for its traditional dance form Kathakali, which is a colourful and expressive dance-drama that tells ancient Hindu stories. You can attend a Kathakali performance in the evening to experience the rich culture of Kerala.

Kerala is a state that is rich in culture and beauty. While 36 hours may not seem like enough time to fully experience everything it has to offer, it is possible to see a good amount of what the state has to offer. From visiting the beaches and backwaters to experiencing the local cuisine and traditional dance forms, you will be able to gain a good understanding of the state and its many attractions.