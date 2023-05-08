Why Chikmagalur, Karnataka should be your next travel destination: A comprehensive guide

If you're looking for a peaceful getaway surrounded by nature, then Chikmagalur is the perfect destination. It's also a great place for adventure enthusiasts who can indulge in trekking, camping, and other outdoor activities.

When it comes to finding the perfect travel destination, there are a lot of factors to consider. You want a place that is both beautiful and affordable, with plenty of activities to keep you busy. Chikmagalur, Karnataka, is one such destination that ticks all of these boxes and more. From stunning coffee plantations to picturesque waterfalls, this city is a treasure trove of natural beauty.

Nestled in the lush green hills of the Western Ghats, Chikmagalur is a hidden gem of Karnataka that is waiting to be discovered. With its cascading waterfalls, sprawling coffee plantations, and misty mountains, it is a nature lover's paradise.

The town is also famous for its coffee plantations, which produce some of the finest coffee beans in the country. In fact, Chikmagalur is considered to be the birthplace of coffee in India, with the first coffee plantations being established here in the 17th century by the legendary Sufi saint Baba Budan.

History and Culture

Chikmagalur is known for its rich history and culture. The name Chikmagalur is derived from the Kannada words ‘chikkamagaḷa ūru’ which means "younger daughter's town," and is said to have been given as a dowry to the younger daughter of a legendary chief.

The city dates back to the 17th century and was ruled by various dynasties such as the Kadambas, Chalukyas, Hoysalas, and Vijaynagar Empire before it was taken over by the Mysore Kingdom.

The temples in Chikmagalur are a testament to the skill and craftsmanship of the artisans of the Hoysala dynasty. The Hoysaleswara temple in Halebeedu, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is a must-visit.

Best time to visit Chikmagalur

The city has a moderate climate throughout the year, but certain seasons can make your trip even more enjoyable.

If you visit Chikmagalur during the monsoon season you'll experience heavy rainfall and the city will be covered in lush greenery. On the other hand, if you visit the town during the summer months the temperature can get quite hot and humid.

The best time to visit is from September to May when the weather is pleasant and perfect for outdoor activities. During these months, the temperature ranges between 14°C to 32°C.

How to reach Chikmagalur

Chikmagalur is accessible by road, rail, and air. The nearest airport is Mangalore International Airport, which is 160 km from Chikmagalur. From the airport, you can hire a taxi or take a bus to reach Chikmagalur.

If you prefer to travel by train, the nearest railway station is Kadur Junction, which is approximately 40 km away from the town. You can take a taxi or a bus from the railway station to reach here.

If you are driving, Chikmagalur is easily accessible by road. It is well connected to major cities in Karnataka and neighbouring states.

Accommodation options

Chikmagalur is a beautiful destination for those who want to experience nature in its purest form. When it comes to accommodation options, travellers will find a variety of choices that cater to different types of travellers and budgets. For those who are looking for a luxurious stay, there are many resorts and hotels that offer a range of facilities.

For budget travellers, there are many homestays and guesthouses that offer comfortable and clean accommodations at affordable prices.

For those who want to experience the outdoors, there are many campsites and eco-resorts that offer a unique experience of staying amidst nature.

Top 5 tourist attractions

Chikmagalur is a picturesque town that has amazing natural wonders and historical landmarks that can leave any traveller spellbound. Here are the top five tourist attractions in Chikmagalur that you cannot miss when you visit this beautiful town:

Mullayanagiri: This is the highest peak in Karnataka. The peak offers a stunning view of the surrounding valleys and is a popular spot for trekking and camping. A trek to the peak is a must-do activity for adventure enthusiasts.

Kudremukh National Park: This national park is a bio-diverse region that is home to a variety of flora and fauna. Trekking, camping, and wildlife safari are some of the popular activities here.

Baba Budangiri: This is a mountain range that is named after the Sufi saint Baba Budan. It is a popular pilgrimage spot for both Hindus and Muslims.

Coffee plantations: Chikmagalur is known for its coffee plantations and a visit to these plantations is an experience in itself. You can learn about the coffee-making process and taste some of the best coffee in the world.

Hebbe Falls: This is a beautiful waterfall that is surrounded by lush green forests. The waterfall is a popular picnic spot and a great place to unwind.

These tourist attractions in Chikmagalur are sure to leave you mesmerised by their beauty and charm. Make sure to add them to your itinerary when you plan your next trip to this amazing town in Karnataka.