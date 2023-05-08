English
Why Chikmagalur, Karnataka should be your next travel destination: A comprehensive guide

By CNBCTV18 Travel Desk  May 8, 2023

If you're looking for a peaceful getaway surrounded by nature, then Chikmagalur is the perfect destination. It's also a great place for adventure enthusiasts who can indulge in trekking, camping, and other outdoor activities.

When it comes to finding the perfect travel destination, there are a lot of factors to consider. You want a place that is both beautiful and affordable, with plenty of activities to keep you busy. Chikmagalur, Karnataka, is one such destination that ticks all of these boxes and more. From stunning coffee plantations to picturesque waterfalls, this city is a treasure trove of natural beauty.

Nestled in the lush green hills of the Western Ghats, Chikmagalur is a hidden gem of Karnataka that is waiting to be discovered. With its cascading waterfalls, sprawling coffee plantations, and misty mountains, it is a nature lover's paradise.
The town is also famous for its coffee plantations, which produce some of the finest coffee beans in the country. In fact, Chikmagalur is considered to be the birthplace of coffee in India, with the first coffee plantations being established here in the 17th century by the legendary Sufi saint Baba Budan.
X