Where to unwind this New Year? From festive Goa to offbeat Mechuka, pick your spot

Come December, and travellers across the globe pack their bags to celebrate Christmas or ring in the New Year away from home. But with the Omicron variant of COVID-19 posing a significant threat to international travellers, Indians can shift their gaze to domestic destinations.

Here’s a look at the top travel destinations in India where one can relax and rejuvenate before the curtains are drawn on 2021.

Gulmarg

Those who enjoy the chill and love the glistening white snow, Gulmarg is one of the top places to be. The small town of Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir is popular among tourists for activities like skiing and snowboarding.

Auli

Auli, situated at a height of about 2,500 meters, is a popular ski resort and is often frequented by adventure seekers. Auli can be easily reached by road as it is about 370 km from the national capital. Apart from skiing, vacationers can enjoy the viewpoints in Auli and go on a cable car ride.

Goa

Home to some of the most scenic beaches in India, Goa receives thousands of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations. In fact, it’s the most popular destination around this time. The state organises the Mando festival and Goa art and literature festival in December. While in Goa, one can visit the Baga Beach, Aguada Beach, Bom Jesus Basilica, Calangute Beach, Cotigao Wildlife Sanctuary and Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary.

Mechuka

According to The Times of India, Mechuka in Arunachal Pradesh is set to become a rage in 2022 as an offbeat place where one be far from the madding crowd. The valley is situated at a height of around 6,000 feet above sea level. While in Mechuka, one can enjoy adventure sports like mountain biking, zorbing, river crossing and rock climbing.

Dawki

Situated in Meghalaya, this quaint village houses the Umngot river, which has recently become a rage on the internet for its crystal clear and transparent waters. An off the beaten track destination, Dawki is a good place to detox.