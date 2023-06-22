Where is Kraven the Hunter filmed? Check the movie's captivating locations

The combination of the diverse locations where Kraven the Hunter is filmed will sure create a cinematic experience that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats. Get ready to be transported into the world of Kraven the Hunter.

Kraven the Hunter, the highly anticipated American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, is set to hit big screens on October 6, 2023 in the US. Starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the iconic character, fans are eagerly awaiting this action-packed movie. One aspect that adds to the excitement of any film is the locations where it is set in. The trailer of the film, dropped a few days back and fans are in awe with the locations where the movie has been filmed. Let's delve into the captivating places that served as the backdrop for Kraven the Hunter.

Iceland: Land of lava fields and craters

The filmmakers chose Iceland as one of the filming locations for Kraven the Hunter. In particular, scenes were shot at Lake Myvatn, known for its mesmerising lava fields and craters. This unique and visually striking setting provided a perfect backdrop for the early sequences in the film, immersing viewers in the character's world.

London: Recreating the Ambience of New York City

London, England became the primary filming location for Kraven the Hunter, bringing the urban landscape of New York City to life. The city's grand architecture, diverse neighborhoods, and bustling streets served as an excellent stand-in for the film's setting. By filming on location and utilising notable landmarks, the production team successfully recreated the vibrant atmosphere of the Big Apple.

Glasgow: Unveiling Mysteries in Scotland

Some additional scenes in Kraven the Hunter were captured in Glasgow, Scotland. The city's Necropolis cemetery, with its historic charm and intriguing ambiance, was selected as a filming location. Glasgow's unique architecture and distinctive atmosphere added a touch of mystery to the movie, further enhancing the storytelling.

From Coast to Coast: Los Angeles and Atlanta

Kraven the Hunter also took the production to the United States, specifically Los Angeles and Atlanta. These cities, renowned for their well-equipped studios, experienced crews, and varied landscapes, provided ideal settings for certain scenes. The combination of these American locations further enriched the film's visual narrative.

