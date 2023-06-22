Where is Kraven the Hunter filmed? Check the movie's captivating locations

The combination of the diverse locations where Kraven the Hunter is filmed will sure create a cinematic experience that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats. Get ready to be transported into the world of Kraven the Hunter.

Kraven the Hunter, the highly anticipated American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, is set to hit big screens on October 6, 2023 in the US. Starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the iconic character, fans are eagerly awaiting this action-packed movie. One aspect that adds to the excitement of any film is the locations where it is set in. The trailer of the film, dropped a few days back and fans are in awe with the locations where the movie has been filmed. Let's delve into the captivating places that served as the backdrop for Kraven the Hunter.

Iceland: Land of lava fields and craters

The filmmakers chose Iceland as one of the filming locations for Kraven the Hunter. In particular, scenes were shot at Lake Myvatn, known for its mesmerising lava fields and craters. This unique and visually striking setting provided a perfect backdrop for the early sequences in the film, immersing viewers in the character's world.