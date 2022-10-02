By CNBCTV18.com

Mini In case you are looking to take a short break during an extended weened, here's a good way to refresh yourself.

When most people think of Goa, they picture a beach getaway with views of glistening dunes and blue oceans with a glimmering sun in the background. In India's coastal capital, where the Sun and sand meet, the environment is verdant all the way to the horizon, where it views the sparkling waters below. Goa is the smallest Indian state but also one of the most popular vacation spots.

North Goa is where visitors should go if they want a ‘happening’ vacation, while South Goa is where they should go for a restful break from their busy lives. Goa provides everything you could possibly need for a wonderful vacation, whether you're travelling with your family, a group of friends, or your special someone.

Things to do in Goa

Visit the beaches

Beaches are a popular tourist attraction in Goa, and the state has more than 25 of the most beautiful shores imaginable, from wild party hotspots to quiet, secluded spots. The beaches of Goa are an integral part of every vacation, but those in northern Goa, such as Baga, Anjuna, Calangute, and Arambol, are especially lively because of the abundance of beach shacks selling delicious Konkan food and a variety of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Colva, Palolem, and Galgibaga are three of the quietest beaches in south Goa, and they are well worth the trip if you're in need of some peace and tranquillity.

Water sports are a must

Try your hand at scuba diving, sailing a catamaran, jet skiing, parasailing, or windsurfing to get your blood pumping and unleash your inner explorer. Goa, and particularly North Goa, is home to several water sports companies; you can find them by the horde of boats and water bikes that are often parked in a single area of the beach.

Try some casinos: If that’s your thing

Goa's many casinos provide some of the best betting opportunities in the world, so a trip to the territory should definitely be on your itinerary. Slot machines, roulette wheels, poker tables, flush baccarat, and other table games, as well as live shows and, in certain cases, free beverages and food, may all be found at the casinos. Even if gambling isn't your thing, a cruise is a fantastic opportunity to unwind on the open seas. Casinos in Goa include the Caravela, the Casino Carnival, and the Casino Royale.

When to visit

Travelling to Goa between the months of mid-November and mid-February will allow you to enjoy the beaches and other outdoor activities without having to worry about the stifling heat of the summer. In addition to massive Christmas and New Year's festivities, Goa welcomes tens of thousands of tourists every December for one of its most well-known festivals, Sunburn. It's peak season, so you should probably book your flights and lodgings in advance since the costs will likely be significantly higher.

To sum up

Part of Goa's appeal comes from the sleepless parties that go on until dawn every day, and part from the relaxed, old-world atmosphere that the Portuguese brought with them in the late 17th Century. You'll find just as much, if not more, excitement in the churches, bungalows, and cafés as you would in enjoying a cool drink by the water. The allure of Old Goa is undeniable, and it continues to draw visitors. Goa's abundance of stunning beaches along the Arabian Sea is reason enough to visit.

