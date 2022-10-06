By CNBCTV18.com

Who does not want a dreamy hilltop wedding in Italy, or a reception along the banks of a river and a dreamy beach honeymoon? Everyone does. Destination weddings are twofold:

Indians with affluent families get married in foreign lands, while others choose exotic locations in India as their wedding destination. Both these weddings impact the economy and the article here speaks about it. Keep reading to find out more.

The fad of international weddings

International weddings have become very popular among affluent Indians, as it gives an enthralling effect to the whole wedding experience. Thailand has become one of the most sought-after locations for weddings and for honeymoons this year, which, by year-end will have boosted Thailand’s economy between 600 billion-700 billion baht. Close friends, relatives, the entire wedding crew, exclusive decorations made and huge baggage will have to be shipped to the countries, increasing the spending on the wedding families. Since this is a memorable trip with family and friends, people also prefer staying for an extended period, to explore the place, beyond the wedding venue. Popular preferences for international weddings are Mauritius, Paris, Italy, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Morocco, Greece and Spain.

India as a preferred wedding destination

With the growing influence of social media, more people are getting acquainted with beautiful, unheard places in India that are heavenly and ideal to host a wedding in. For people who wish to have a dreamy wedding but cannot afford an international wedding,

Indian destination weddings are a fitting alternative. Among numerous scenic locations in India, the ones most preferred for destination weddings are:

Goa: The party town provides an ideal place for a seashore wedding and after-party.

Udaipur: The perfect royal setting for a majestic and pompous wedding.

Kerala: The quiet and scenic backwaters and hills make for a beautiful intimate wedding.

Rishikesh and Kashmir: With hills resonating the wedding chants and vows, they are the ultimate dream destinations for a wedding.

Agra: Where else to get married other than the greatest monument of love itself?

Since these destinations are plentiful in a beautiful country like ours, wedding tourism is expected to reach Rs 50,000 crores in a few years.

More places are being explored, while these are a few common favourites for Indians. For any family to fix a destination, the main factors are cost, accessibility, availability of supplies required near the wedding spot, activities for friends and family to engage in before and after the wedding and the facilities, the place offers for the attendees to have a pleasant experience in. Usually, these places get a chunk of travellers during vacation times, but the revenue offered by wedding tourists is of a different level.

Right from the hotels for accommodation, local transportation, household help to assist in the wedding preparations, local food stalls to refresh during sightseeing, markets to shop utilities for the wedding, local souvenirs for attendees, last-minute shopping etc. provide significantly huge revenue to the locals and boost the economy of the region. It is a win-win for both families and the economy, as the awe-inspiring experience of getting married in a picturesque location with the people you love around you is a core memory that will forever be cherished.