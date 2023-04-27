Watch: Portals of Badrinath Dham opens for pilgrims

The Badrinath Temple, situated in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and holds significant importance for Hindus. The temple remains closed during winter and opens in April-May every year for the pilgrimage season.

The doors of Badrinath Dham, one of the four revered shrines of the Char Dham Yatra circuit, were opened today at 07:10 AM with the chanting of Vedic hymns and the devotional music of the Army band. This auspicious event was witnessed by a large number of devotees who had gathered from across the country to offer their prayers to Lord Badrinath.

Prior to the opening of the temple, the Badrinath temple was decorated with 15 quintals of marigold flowers, adding to the spiritual aura of the place. The opening of the Badrinath temple marks the last event of the Char Dham Yatra, which began on April 22, on the auspicious Akshaya Tritiya day. The shrines of Gangotri and Yamunotri were opened on the same day and Kedarnath Temple was opened for devotees on April 25.

#WATCH | The portals of Badrinath Dham opened amid melodious tunes of the Army band and chants of Jai Badri Vishal by the devotees.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Devotees gather outside Badrinath temple. The portals of Badrinath Dham will open at 7.10 am. The temple has been decorated with 15 quintals of marigold flowers.

The Char Dham Yatra is considered one of the most auspicious pilgrimages in the country, with devotees travelling from across the globe to seek the blessings of the deities. The Yamunotri temple, located in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand, is dedicated to Goddess Yamuna, while the Gangotri temple is dedicated to Goddess Ganga. The Kedarnath Temple, situated in the Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand, is the abode of Lord Shiva.

The opening of the Badrinath Dham marks the completion of the Char Dham Yatra, a journey that takes devotees through some of India's most picturesque and spiritual places. The Uttarakhand government has made all arrangements for the devotees arriving for the Chardham Yatra. It’s mandatory for all pilgrims to register online through the Uttarakhand Government website for Chardham Yatra.