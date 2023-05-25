India’s longest sea bridge Mumbai Trans Harbour Link to be opened for commuters soon

The 21.8 km long and 30.1 metre wide, six-lane bridge is being built at a cost of over Rs 17,800 crore. When completed, the MTHL is expected to cater to 70,000 vehicles daily. The proposed vehicle speed for the bridge is 100 km/hour.

The under-construction Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, India's longest sea bridge, is likely to be opened to the public in November this year. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde along with Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis inspected the bridge on Wednesday and flagged off the first bus to cross the MTHL to mark the completion of the installation of the deck slab, which is being considered a major milestone in the construction of the bridge.

CM Shinde said that the country’s longest sea bridge will be opened to the public by November.

The construction work will proceed after the symbolic ceremony, to complete the remaining stages which include the installation of crash barriers, asphalting the deck, setting up the open toll collection centres, waterproofing the engineering structure as well as installation of security and surveillance systems, lights and reflectors in the next four-five months.

Here are the key features of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is implementing the MTHL project, which is financed by the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

The 21.8 km long and 30.1-metre wide, six-lane bridge is being built at a cost of over Rs 17,800 crore.

When completed the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link will be the longest sea bridge which will have a total stretch of 16.5 km above the sea and land length of about 5.5 km. The bridge will connect Central Mumbai with Navi Mumbai.

Once opened, the MTHL is expected to provide relief to commuters in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region from traffic congestion.

As per the official information shared by the MMRDA, the bridge is expected to allow people to travel from Sewri in central Mumbai to Chirle in Navi Mumbai in 15 to 20 minutes.

When completed, the MTHL is expected to cater to 70,000 vehicles daily. The proposed vehicle speed for the bridge is 100 km/hour.

The harbour link has interchanges at Sewri in Mumbai and at Shivaji Nagar, and then at SH-54 and at Chirle on the NH-348 on the Navi Mumbai side.

Along with being the longest sea bridge, the MTHL will also be the first transit system in India to feature the Open Road Tolling (ORT) system in India, as per the government's official release.

The ORT system allows commuters to pay toll taxes without having to stop on their way. Such a system of collecting tolls is currently used in Singapore.m