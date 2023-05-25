English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometravel NewsIndia’s longest sea bridge Mumbai Trans Harbour Link to be opened for commuters soon

India’s longest sea bridge Mumbai Trans Harbour Link to be opened for commuters soon

India’s longest sea bridge Mumbai Trans Harbour Link to be opened for commuters soon
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 25, 2023 4:26:54 PM IST (Published)

The 21.8 km long and 30.1 metre wide, six-lane bridge is being built at a cost of over Rs 17,800 crore. When completed, the MTHL is expected to cater to 70,000 vehicles daily. The proposed vehicle speed for the bridge is 100 km/hour.

The under-construction Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, India's longest sea bridge, is likely to be opened to the public in November this year. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde along with Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis inspected the bridge on Wednesday and flagged off the first bus to cross the MTHL to mark the completion of the installation of the deck slab, which is being considered a major milestone in the construction of the bridge.

CM Shinde said that the country’s longest sea bridge will be opened to the public by November.
The construction work will proceed after the symbolic ceremony, to complete the remaining stages which include the installation of crash barriers, asphalting the deck, setting up the open toll collection centres, waterproofing the engineering structure as well as installation of security and surveillance systems, lights and reflectors in the next four-five months.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X