Watch | Portals of Kedarnath Shrine opens for devotees today: Check important guidelines and other details

Due to extreme weather conditions, the Uttarakhand government has stopped accepting registration applications from pilgrims till April 30.

The portals of Kedarnath Shrine opened for devotees with a special puja at 6.30 am today, April 25. Ahead of the opening, the abode of Lord Shiva was decorated with 20 quintals of flowers. The opening date and time of the shrine were decided according to the Panchang by the priests of Ukhimath’s Omkareshwar Temple.

Thousands of devotees managed to reach the shrine amid harsh weather while many were stopped en route by the authorities due to extreme weather conditions.

Pilgrims were asked to wait in Rishikesh, Guptkashi, Sonprayag, and Gaurikund until the weather improves.

Kedarnath has been under a spell of heavy snowfall and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted snowfall and rain in the area till April 29. Due to this, the Uttarakhand government has stopped accepting registration applications from pilgrims till April 30.

However, pilgrims are allowed to visit the temple as the weather improves. The government has informed people that adequate arrangements have been made on all the yatra routes to provide medical services to the pilgrims and tourists.

Pilgrims and tourists can also visit the nearest health centre immediately in case of an emergency during the journey.

Here are the guidelines for pilgrims visiting the holy shrine:

All pilgrims/tourists are required to register online for Char Dham Yatra through online/offline portals.

Registration on the state government's website before arrival is mandatory.

Trip registration is also mandatory for both public transport and for visiting Char Dham Shrines.

All devotees are requested to check the weather forecast and proceed with the yatra accordingly.

The government of Uttarakhand has urged all pilgrims to carry enough warm clothes.

Pilgrims are advised to stop for at least seven days and stay in the hill state to help their bodies acclimatise to the weather conditions.

Pilgrims have been advised to perform breathing exercises every day for five to ten minutes and go on walks for half an hour daily before leaving for the yatra to prepare themselves.

The Chardham Yatra covering the holy shrines of Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri in Uttarakhand started on Akshaya Tritiya day on April 22. While the Gangotri and Yamunotri temples have been opened for devotees from April 22, the Badrinath Shrine will be opened from April 27.