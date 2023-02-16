Waiting list cancellation | Chandigarh consumer court rules in favour of auto refund

Passengers who have booked waitlisted tickets physically cannot be denied a refund by the Indian Railways, the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission at Chandigarh has ruled.

The Chandigarh consumer court (State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission) has ruled that the Indian Railways cannot "usurp" the ticket charges that are wait-listed.

Currently, as per regulations, when one books the ticket physically at a counter, one has to cancel the ticket 30 minutes prior to the train departure or else the money is not refunded. However, if the ticket is booked online the wait-listed ticket after chart preparation gets cancelled automatically and the refund is issued.

The State Consumer Commission was hearing a ruling by the district division (District Consumer Disputes Commission). Now, as per today's ruling, Railway passengers who are waitlisted and have not been given a confirmed seat on the train cannot be denied a refund by the Railways.

The Commission ruled that the Railways' policy to not refund fares paid by waitlisted passengers who could not undertake the journey due to non-confirmation of their ticket and failed to cancel it within the stipulated 30-minute period before train departure, was unfair.

Upholding an order passed by the lower Commission to refund a consumer’s fare in one such case, the State Commission held that it is not in the interest of the consumer to have to pay for a service that has not been provided.

The Commission also observed that if a customer has paid the fare for the journey, which they never undertook as their tickets were not made available or confirmed until the last minute of departure, they should be entitled to a refund.

The ruling says that Railways cannot make a profit under the guise of their statute by charging a fare from successful passengers for a seat that has been allotted to an unsuccessful passenger.

The case in question involved a consumer who had booked two first-class tickets for the Rajdhani Express, paying Rs 9,520, but whose booking was waitlisted, and the tickets were not confirmed until the train’s departure.

The Commission rejected the Railways ’ argument that no refund of fare could be granted on RAC or waitlisted tickets after 30 minutes before the scheduled departure of the train if the ticket was booked manually.

The Commission cited several judgments to assert that consumer courts have the jurisdiction to deal with such complaints even though provisions exist to handle such cases in the Railways Claims Tribunal Act, 1987.