Domestic carrier Vistara, a JV between Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, has announced its 48-hour ‘Monsoon Sale’ starting midnight of June 24.

The sale is applicable for all three classes of travel -- Economy, Premium Economy and Business. The starting price of a one-way economy fare is Rs 1,099. The premium economy prices per seat start from Rs 2,509.

The offer will be applicable for travel dates between August 1 and October 12. Limited seats will be on offer on a first-come-first-served basis. Vinod Kannan, COO, Vistara said passengers who had put their travel plans on hold due to the second wave can now travel and they are “happy to invite flyers.” The demand is starting to return as the COVID-19 situation gradually improves, according to Kannan.

Vistara has followed Air India’s low-cost airline Alliance Air that had recently announced its Monsoon Bonanza Sale. Alliance Air had one-way fares starting from Rs 999 on select routes. The sale was on June 19-21 for travel dates between August 1 and October 31.

Another airline that had a flash sale earlier in June was IndiGo. With starting prices at Rs 1,165, the sale commenced from June 12 for travel dates from August 1 to September 30.