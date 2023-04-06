Breaking News
RBI policy: Top 10 highlights at a glance
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometravel NewsVisakhapatnam Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express targeted by stone pelters for third time in three months

Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express targeted by stone pelters for third time in three months

Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express targeted by stone pelters for third time in three months
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 6, 2023 11:54:34 AM IST (Published)

Earlier this year, in January, the train was targeted during maintenance, and a coach's glass pane was damaged in Visakhapatnam's Kancharapalem.

Another incident of stone pelting has been reported at the Vande Bharat Express in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam, causing the Thursday morning train to be delayed by three hours. This marks the third incident of stone pelting on the Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad route in the last three months.

Recommended Articles

View All
World View: Israeli Spring — the price that Netanyahu paid for indifference to public opinion

World View: Israeli Spring — the price that Netanyahu paid for indifference to public opinion

Apr 6, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Economy and Monetary Policy — a “higher for longer” cloud hovers over the Indian growth landscape

Economy and Monetary Policy — a “higher for longer” cloud hovers over the Indian growth landscape

Apr 6, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Employer Branding — here's everything that you want to know about this emerging career choice

Employer Branding — here's everything that you want to know about this emerging career choice

Apr 5, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Finland joins NATO. Here's why Russia is rustled by the world's most powerful military alliance

Finland joins NATO. Here's why Russia is rustled by the world's most powerful military alliance

Apr 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


According to a statement by Waltair Division Railway, miscreants pelted stones at the C-8 coach window glass, causing it to break. As a result, the Vande Bharat Express, which was scheduled to depart at 5:45 am, had to be rescheduled to leave at 9:45 am.
The incident took place on Wednesday evening between Khammam and Vijayawada railway stations while the train was coming from Secunderabad. This lies in the South Central Railway zone premises, a press note said.
ALSO READ | Vande Bharat train window broken in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam
Earlier this year, in January, the train was targeted during maintenance, and a coach's glass pane was damaged in Visakhapatnam's Kancharapalem.
Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Anup Kumar Sethupati said, "Some unknown persons pelted stones at the Vande Bharat train as it reached Visakhapatnam for maintenance and train run. Stones were pelted on train coaches while it was going to the coach care centre for maintenance from Visakhapatnam station."
The Railway Protection Force (RPF) is searching for the accused, and CCTV footage from the site is being verified, as per the officials. The Eastern Railway had also reported an incident of stone pelting in West Bengal's Farrakka in Murshidabad district on March 12, where the Vande Bharat Express train's window panes were damaged.
ALSO READ | Mamata Banerjee claims Vande Bharat Express pelted with stones in Bihar
With agency inputs.
 
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Andhra PradeshSecunderabad Railway StationVande Bharat ExpressVisakhapatnam

Next Article

Mumbai BEST slashes rates of its AC bus unlimited journey passes — check new rates here

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X