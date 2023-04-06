Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express targeted by stone pelters for third time in three months

Earlier this year, in January, the train was targeted during maintenance, and a coach's glass pane was damaged in Visakhapatnam's Kancharapalem.
Another incident of stone pelting has been reported at the Vande Bharat Express in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam, causing the Thursday morning train to be delayed by three hours. This marks the third incident of stone pelting on the Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad route in the last three months.
According to a statement by Waltair Division Railway, miscreants pelted stones at the C-8 coach window glass, causing it to break. As a result, the Vande Bharat Express, which was scheduled to depart at 5:45 am, had to be rescheduled to leave at 9:45 am.
The incident took place on Wednesday evening between Khammam and Vijayawada railway stations while the train was coming from Secunderabad. This lies in the South Central Railway zone premises, a press note said.
Earlier this year, in January, the train was targeted during maintenance, and a coach's glass pane was damaged in Visakhapatnam's Kancharapalem.
Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Anup Kumar Sethupati said, "Some unknown persons pelted stones at the Vande Bharat train as it reached Visakhapatnam for maintenance and train run. Stones were pelted on train coaches while it was going to the coach care centre for maintenance from Visakhapatnam station."
The Railway Protection Force (RPF) is searching for the accused, and CCTV footage from the site is being verified, as per the officials. The Eastern Railway had also reported an incident of stone pelting in West Bengal's Farrakka in Murshidabad district on March 12, where the Vande Bharat Express train's window panes were damaged.
