Visa application volume at 80% in India in 2022 compared to pre-pandemic levels: VFS Global

"We witnessed unprecedented demand from India in 2022 which led to an extended peak outbound travel season with steady volumes witnessed until December. We are confident that the momentum will further grow and hence it is advisable for applicants to apply for their visas in advance to avoid last-minute surprises," Prabuddha Sen, COO-South Asia, VFS Global, said.

The visa application volume in India is at 80 percent compared to the pre-pandemic levels in 2022, VFS Global said, adding that for New Delhi, the visa applications were 93 percent more in 2022 than in 2021.

Travel took a halt during the COVID-19 pandemic as countries across the world shut their borders to combat the contagion. Over the past year, as people continued to get vaccinated against the virus, COVID-19 cases started reducing and countries started lifting lockdown norms and reopening their borders, a new trend was witnessed among people — 'revenge travel'.

After being indoors for months to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and with work from home also becoming part of the 'new normal', the tourism industry saw an uptick in travel bookings as norms began to relax.

VFS Global said there is still a high demand for travel and India continues to be one of the top source markets for overseas travel. It added that there is a continued wave of revenge travel that is being seen and there is also an uptick in student applications.

VFS Global is witnessing major demand for visas for Switzerland, United Kingdom, the United States, France, Italy, Germany and Netherlands. Meanwhile, the student visa applications are more focused on the US, Canada and Eastern Europe. There is also a strong demand for short-haul destinations such as Thailand and Vietnam.

Georgia and Latvia are also some countries that students are travelling to.

VFS Global said that for tourist visas, the visa turnaround time for most governments is two weeks. And there is also an uptick for visa renewal for the US.

A few other things that have now become part of the 'new normal' are e-commerce, UPI and doorstep deliveries. VFS Global said there has also been an increase in personalised services such as visa at your doorstep.

The company is a visa outsourcing as well as technology services specialist for governments as well as diplomatic missions across the world.