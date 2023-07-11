Vietnamese airline Vietjet announces 4 weekly direct flight from Kochi to Ho Chi Minh City

The flights from Kochi to Vietnam will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. They will depart from Kochi at 23.50 (local time) and land in Ho Chi Minh City at 06.40 (local time). The return flights will depart from Ho Chi Minh City at 19.20 (local time) and arrive in Kochi at 22:50 (local time).

As Vietnam is gaining popularity among Indian travellers, footfalls to the Southeast Asian country are increasing from India. Keeping this rise in Indian footfalls, Vietnamese airline Vietjet has announced it's first direct flight from Kerala to Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam from August 12. The announcement came days after Vietnamese Ambassador, Nguyen Thanh Hai, met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on July 5 and promised to start a direct flight service between Ho Chi Minh City and Kochi.

Vietjet said with the commencement of the new route from Cochin International Airport, the airline will be operating a total of 32 Vietnam-India flights every week.

Airline authorities said the Kochi-Ho Chi Minh City route will be operated with a frequency of four flights per week, which will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Also read:

"The flights from Kochi will depart at 23:50 (local time) and land in Ho Chi Minh City at 06:40 (local time). The return flights will depart from Ho Chi Minh City at 19:20 (local time) and arrive in Kochi at 22:50 (local time)," the airline said in a release. After the Vietnamese Ambassador's meet with the Kerala CM, Nguyen Thanh Hai said in a tweet that the direct flight service would enhance ties between Kerala and Vietnam and boost the state's tourism and development.

Speaking at an event in Kerala held last week, the Vietnamese envoy to India termed the opening of the route as a breakthrough in creating a new impetus for economic, trade and tourism cooperation and people-to-people exchange between Vietnam and South India.

"With the favourable geographical location of Ho Chi Minh City in particular, and Vietnam in general, visitors will easily explore destinations across Vietnam as well as from Vietnam to other countries and regions around the world," Hai had said in the release. Jay L Lingeswara, Vice-President (Commerce) of the airline had said that with this new route, Vietjet will increase connectivity between Vietnam and India.

Also read: Discovering delicious and diverse cuisine of Vietnam

The company expects to make significant contributions to the tourism growth of Kerala, India and Vietnam via its wide range of products and services accompanied by competitive and reasonable fares. Vietjet flights are currently operating from Mumbai, New Delhi, and Ahmedabad, connecting Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

The airline said in the first five months of this year, 1,41,000 passengers from India visited Vietnam, and it is expected to reach 500,000 visitors this year. "Previously, in 2022, the number of Indian visitors to Vietnam grew impressively, reaching 137,900 arrivals, ranking ninth in the 10 markets sending tourists to Vietnam the most. Vietjet's new route is expected to bring about 10,000 more passengers from the southern region of India to Vietnam in 2023," the release said.